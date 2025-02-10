Canada announces 2025 updates to express entry program

The Canadian Immigration Department has introduced significant updates to the Express Entry program for 2025, affecting skilled workers, tradespeople, and healthcare professionals seeking permanent residency in Canada.

According to DAAD Scholarship, the revised guidelines include modifications to job offer requirements, specific eligibility criteria for sub-programs, and updated Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) rules. These changes aim to align Canada’s immigration system with its economic and labor market needs by attracting highly skilled workers.

Step 1: Securing a Valid Job Offer for Express Entry

A valid job offer is a crucial requirement for applicants pursuing permanent residency in Canada. Under the revised system, job offers must meet specific criteria, including:

The employer’s name and address

The start date of employment

The correct National Occupational Classification (NOC) code

A written confirmation of job duties, salary, and employment conditions

It is important to note that a work permit alone does not qualify as a job offer for Express Entry. Applicants on open work permits must secure a formal, valid job offer to proceed with their applications.

Step 2: Understanding Express Entry Sub-Programs

The Express Entry system consists of three sub-programs, each with distinct job offer requirements:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) & Canadian Experience Class (CEC): Job offers must be full-time (30+ hours per week), paid, and continuous for at least one year after obtaining permanent residency. The position must fall under NOC TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 and be supported by a new LMIA.

Job offers must be full-time (30+ hours per week), paid, and continuous for at least one year after obtaining permanent residency. The position must fall under NOC TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 and be supported by a new LMIA. Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): Applicants must have job offers from one or two employers in eligible trades (e.g., electricians, carpenters, welders). Employers must provide a valid LMIA unless an exemption applies.

Applicants must have job offers from one or two employers in eligible trades (e.g., electricians, carpenters, welders). Employers must provide a valid LMIA unless an exemption applies. Physicians: Special provisions apply to physicians. For applications submitted after April 25, 2023, job offers are not required to be continuous for one year under the FSWP, allowing applicants to earn additional points and enhance their Express Entry scores.

Step 3: Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) Requirements

The LMIA serves as proof that no Canadian workers are available to fill a specific job position. As of 2025, applicants without a valid Canadian work permit or those on open work permits must ensure their employer has obtained an LMIA.

However, LMIA requirements may be waived if:

The applicant has worked full-time for the employer for at least one year under a valid work permit.

The work permit is exempt under international agreements or provincial programs.

Step 4: Meeting Job Requirements and Licensing Conditions

Once a valid job offer is secured, applicants must demonstrate their ability to perform the job’s duties and fulfill any licensing or certification requirements in their chosen province. Since licensing conditions vary across provinces, candidates are advised to consult the relevant regulatory authorities for their professions.

Preparing for Canada’s 2025 Immigration Changes

The 2025 updates to Canada’s Express Entry system are designed to streamline the immigration process for skilled workers, tradespeople, and physicians. Applicants must secure a valid job offer, meet the revised eligibility criteria, and comply with licensing requirements to qualify for permanent residency.

With these changes in place, 2025 presents a promising opportunity for individuals planning to move to Canada.