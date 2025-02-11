San Bernardino experiences multiple earthquakes in a single day

San Bernardino was shaken by a series of earthquakes on Monday, February 10, 2025, including a magnitude 3.5 tremor just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

This marked the second magnitude 3.5 earthquake of the day. The first struck at 9:44 a.m. less than a mile from San Bernardino, followed by a magnitude 3.0 quake four minutes later, as reported by the USGS.

The latest earthquake occurred at 9:58 p.m. in San Bernardino, approximately two miles from Highland and three miles from Lake Arrowhead, at a depth of 5.1 miles.

Seismic Activity in the Region

The earlier earthquakes occurred in the same general area. The first tremor had a depth of 4.7 miles near Harrison Canyon Road, while the second occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles near David Way North in San Bernardino.

Following the third quake, residents of San Bernardino reported light shaking, while surrounding communities, including Ontario and Riverside, experienced weak tremors. A USGS spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Eyewitness Accounts

Dorothy Chen-Maynard, a nutritional science professor at Cal State San Bernardino, was in the middle of a lecture on metabolism when the morning earthquakes struck.

“Initially it felt like a jolt, then a bit of a rumble,” she said. “The first [quake] was a little stronger than the second one.”

She was surprised to learn that the epicenter of the second earthquake was just a street away from her home.

“I hope my home is OK,” she added. “I’ll find out later in the day.”

Following the tremors, her class shifted its discussion from metabolism to earthquake preparedness and safety.

Seismic Activity in Context

In the past 10 days, there have been no recorded earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the area. On average, California and Nevada experience approximately 234 earthquakes per year within the magnitude range of 3.0 to 4.0, according to a three-year data sample.

As experts continue to monitor seismic activity, residents are encouraged to stay prepared.

This story was produced with the assistance of Quakebot, a computer program that tracks earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the article before publication. For more information about earthquake preparedness, visit latimes.com/Unshaken.