“UNIZIK lecturer harassed Over TikTok video”

This video and the story behind it have been unsettling since it surfaced online yesterday Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The man in the video is my highly respected and cultured lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Michael Okoye. I don’t need to defend him here because the video speaks for itself—he remains calm, cool, and composed.

Dr. Chukwudi was my staff adviser during my second year at the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies. Both as a lecturer and a friend, I have always found him blameless.

The lady in the video, seen assa*ulting the esteemed lecturer, is a 300-level student of History and International Relations at the same university.

The footage is clear—she began harassing the lecturer simply because he excused himself while passing through a hallway where she was recording a TikTok video.

