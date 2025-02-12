Marc Fogel returns to U.S. following negotiated release from Russian detention

(CBSN) – Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher who had been detained in Russia since 2021, arrived back in the United States late Tuesday night after the White House announced it had successfully negotiated his release.

The White House shared a photo of a jubilant Fogel disembarking from a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He was accompanied by White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s envoy for hostages.

Following his arrival, Fogel was taken to the White House, where he was welcomed outside the North Portico by President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others.

Russia Confirms Prisoner Exchange

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that a Russian citizen imprisoned in the U.S. had been released as part of the agreement securing Fogel’s freedom. Peskov stated that the identity of the Russian national would be disclosed upon their return to Russia.

During a briefing alongside President Trump in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Fogel expressed his gratitude, stating, “I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now.” He also described the president as “a hero” for facilitating his release.

“I’m a middle-class schoolteacher who’s now in a dream world,” Fogel added.



The White House has not disclosed details regarding what the U.S. conceded in the deal with Russia. President Trump declined to elaborate, saying only that the agreement was “very fair, very reasonable.” He also hinted at further developments, stating, “Somebody else is being released tomorrow that you will know of.”

When asked if he had spoken directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Fogel’s release, President Trump did not provide a direct response.

Negotiations and Diplomatic Strategy

Waltz previously confirmed that Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, was accompanying Fogel as they left Russian airspace. Fogel had been serving a 14-year sentence and was designated as “wrongfully detained” by the U.S. late last year.

“President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the president’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine,” Waltz said in a statement.

He added, “Since President Trump’s swearing-in, he has successfully secured the release of Americans detained around the world, and he will continue until all Americans being held are returned to the United States.”

Why Was Marc Fogel Detained?

Fogel, a history teacher from Pennsylvania, was arrested at a Moscow airport in 2021. His family stated that he had been carrying 17 grams of marijuana for medical purposes to treat chronic back pain.

His family had previously urged former President Joe Biden to secure his release, especially after he was excluded from prisoner swaps negotiated by the Biden administration.

In December 2022, Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. Later, in August, the Biden administration facilitated the release of three more Americans from Russia—Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Marine veteran Paul Whelan, and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva—through a 24-person prisoner exchange.

However, Fogel was not included in that deal, along with several other Americans detained in Russia, such as musician Michael Travis Leake, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Gordon Black, and Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina.

Family Expresses Gratitude

In a statement, Fogel’s family expressed their appreciation to President Trump and others involved in securing his release.

“We are beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home,” the family stated. “Thanks to the unwavering leadership of President Trump, Marc will soon be back on American soil, free where he belongs. This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal.”

His legal team, Martin De Luca and Andrew Smith, also commended the administration’s efforts.

“Marc Fogel’s release is historic, long overdue, and a testament to the power of strong leadership,” they said. “After years of bureaucratic inaction, including consistent refusals to designate Marc as wrongfully detained, President Trump secured Marc’s release in just a few weeks, wasting no time in taking decisive action to bring him home.”

Political Reactions

Senators from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman and Dave McCormick, celebrated Fogel’s return.

“Marc Fogel’s return home is long overdue—and I know all of Pennsylvania, especially his family, will be welcoming him back with open arms,” Fetterman, a Democrat, wrote on X.

McCormick, a Republican, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled that Marc Fogel is finally coming home after years of being wrongfully held in Russia. I have been working with the administration on this since day one, and I’m grateful to President Trump and Secretary Rubio for delivering on their commitment to free Marc.”

McCormick added that he had spoken with Fogel’s mother, Malphine Fogel, in August, reassuring her that every effort was being made to bring her son home.

Criticism of Previous Administration’s Handling

Malphine Fogel had previously criticized the Biden administration for delaying the designation of her son as “wrongfully detained.” That designation, determined by the Secretary of State, allows the State Department and other federal agencies to coordinate efforts to secure a detainee’s release.

She had even filed a lawsuit against the State Department last June, though the case was dismissed.

Malphine Fogel had planned to publicly highlight her son’s situation during a July 13 rally with President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. However, the campaign event was disrupted when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, injuring the president and two others and killing one person.

“I was going to be on stage with him, and he was going to mention [Marc’s] name,” she told CBS News Pittsburgh last July. “We were going to put it out for the whole world to hear. Well, that didn’t happen because we didn’t get on stage.”

Prior to the rally, she had met with President Trump, who had pledged to secure her son’s release if re-elected.