Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Trump administration directs U.S. Embassies to prepare for staff cuts

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Trump administration directs U.S. Embassies to prepare for staff cuts

(Reuters) – The administration of President Donald Trump has instructed U.S. embassies worldwide to prepare for staff reductions as part of efforts to restructure the U.S. diplomatic corps, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Contents
State Department Workforce ReductionsReshaping the Diplomatic CorpsForeign Aid Freeze and Government Downsizing

According to the sources, some embassies have been asked to consider reducing both U.S. and locally employed staff by 10% each. A list of affected personnel is expected to be submitted to the State Department by Friday, after which further decisions will be made.

U.S. embassies employ both American diplomats and local staff, with the majority coming from host countries, according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy.

State Department Workforce Reductions

In a separate development, a U.S. official disclosed that approximately 60 contractors at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor had been terminated in recent weeks, with the possibility of further cuts in other bureaus.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ABC News first reported that U.S. embassies had been instructed to begin planning for staff reductions.

The State Department, in response to inquiries, declined to comment on internal personnel matters.

“The State Department continues to assess our global posture to ensure we are best positioned to address modern challenges on behalf of the American people,” a spokesperson stated.

Reshaping the Diplomatic Corps

These developments coincide with Trump’s broader effort to restructure the U.S. diplomatic corps. On Wednesday, he issued an executive order instructing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reform the foreign service to ensure the “faithful and effective implementation” of his foreign policy agenda.

The order, titled One Voice for America’s Foreign Relations, emphasizes that failure to implement the president’s agenda may lead to professional discipline, including termination.

“The Secretary must maintain an exceptional workforce of patriots to implement this policy effectively,” the order stated.

Additionally, the directive calls for a potential overhaul of the Foreign Affairs Manual, a comprehensive guide that outlines the operational policies of the State Department both domestically and abroad.

Foreign Aid Freeze and Government Downsizing

Just hours after taking office on January 20, Trump ordered a freeze on most U.S. foreign aid to ensure alignment with his “America First” policies. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the country’s primary humanitarian aid agency, became the first target of an initiative led by billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, aimed at reducing the size of the federal government.

Since then, Musk has deployed members of his Department of Government Efficiency to examine sensitive personnel and financial records across various government agencies. In addition to USAID, Musk has spearheaded efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency responsible for protecting Americans from predatory lending practices.

As Trump’s administration moves forward with its diplomatic and bureaucratic restructuring, officials and analysts continue to assess the broader implications of these changes on U.S. foreign policy and governance.

 

You Might Also Like

Age of knowledge revisited. By Abdu Rafiu

Trump pushes for reciprocal tariffs, raising global trade concerns

Senate set to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary

African leaders renew push for colonial reparations

Trump must decide soon if US jeans will still be made in Africa

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Age of knowledge revisited. By Abdu Rafiu Age of knowledge revisited. By Abdu Rafiu
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Age of knowledge revisited. By Abdu Rafiu
POLITICS

Age of knowledge revisited. By Abdu Rafiu

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Trump pushes for reciprocal tariffs, raising global trade concerns
Senate set to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary
African leaders renew push for colonial reparations
Trump must decide soon if US jeans will still be made in Africa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad