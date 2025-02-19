USAfrica: Ozigbo resigns from Nigeria’s Labour Party, promises “a different path”

Chief Valentine Ozigbo, former candidate for governor of Anambra State and strategic adviser to Nigeria’s Labour Party presidential candidate, previously served as CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc

His full statement of February 19, 2025, is published here on USAfricaLive.com

“My Dear Ndi Anambra,

A few moments ago, at a State Executive Committee meeting of the Labour Party in Awka, in Anambra State, I formally submitted my resignation letter to my ward’s Chairman.

My unwavering commitment to the greater vision for our state guides this decision.

Before this, His Excellency Peter Obi was duly informed of my decision as a mark of my deep respect for his leadership and the principles we have shared on this journey. I equally notified the National Chairman.

At every defining moment in history, our choices shape the future we dream of. Today, as I take a new step in my journey of service, I do so with an unshakable resolve, a clear vision, and the unwavering belief that Anambra’s best days are ahead of us.

I joined politics not for personal ambition but because I believe in the boundless potential of our people. I believe in a leadership that is compassionate, that inspires, and that truly serves the people. That mission has not changed; it has only become stronger.

Recent events have made one thing clear: the time has come for us to build something new, something bold, something that speaks to the hopes and aspirations of every Anambra son and daughter.

That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines, but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state.

Let me be clear: This is not a moment of uncertainty. It is a moment of celebration. A moment of renewed strength. And a moment of boundless possibilities. To those who believe in this vision, stand firm. To those who have walked this journey with me, stay resolute. Because what lies ahead is bigger, brighter, and more powerful than anything we leave behind.

Our work is just beginning. The fire for a better Anambra burns stronger than ever. And together, we will rise, we will build, and we will win.

This is our moment. Ka Anambra chawapu.”

Ozigbo contested as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2020 Anambra State governorship election.