Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

USAfrica: Ozigbo resigns from Nigeria’s Labour Party, promises “a different path”

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Ozigbo resigns from Nigeria’s Labour Party, promises “a different path”

Chief Valentine Ozigbo, former candidate for governor of Anambra State and strategic adviser to Nigeria’s Labour Party presidential candidate, previously served as CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc

His full statement of February 19, 2025, is published here on USAfricaLive.com

“My Dear Ndi Anambra,
A few moments ago, at a State Executive Committee meeting of the Labour Party in Awka, in Anambra State, I formally submitted my resignation letter to my ward’s Chairman.

My unwavering commitment to the greater vision for our state guides this decision.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Before this, His Excellency Peter Obi was duly informed of my decision as a mark of my deep respect for his leadership and the principles we have shared on this journey. I equally notified the National Chairman.

At every defining moment in history, our choices shape the future we dream of. Today, as I take a new step in my journey of service, I do so with an unshakable resolve, a clear vision, and the unwavering belief that Anambra’s best days are ahead of us.

USAfrica: Ozigbo resigns from Nigeria’s Labour Party, promises “a different path”

I joined politics not for personal ambition but because I believe in the boundless potential of our people. I believe in a leadership that is compassionate, that inspires, and that truly serves the people. That mission has not changed; it has only become stronger.

Recent events have made one thing clear: the time has come for us to build something new, something bold, something that speaks to the hopes and aspirations of every Anambra son and daughter.

That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines, but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state.

Let me be clear: This is not a moment of uncertainty. It is a moment of celebration. A moment of renewed strength. And a moment of boundless possibilities. To those who believe in this vision, stand firm. To those who have walked this journey with me, stay resolute. Because what lies ahead is bigger, brighter, and more powerful than anything we leave behind.

Our work is just beginning. The fire for a better Anambra burns stronger than ever. And together, we will rise, we will build, and we will win.

This is our moment. Ka Anambra chawapu.”

Ozigbo contested as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2020 Anambra State governorship election.

You Might Also Like

U.S. updates visa application process, expands interview waiver eligibility

Nigeria: NBS introduces special inflation indices in monthly CPI report

Trump introduces reciprocal tariffs to level global trade playing field

U.S. and Russia hold high-level talks in Saudi Arabia amid Ukraine war

AI innovation and local entrepreneurship reshape Africa’s digital landscape

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. updates visa application process, expands interview waiver eligibility U.S. updates visa application process, expands interview waiver eligibility
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
U.S. updates visa application process, expands interview waiver eligibility
TRAVEL

U.S. updates visa application process, expands interview waiver eligibility

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: NBS introduces special inflation indices in monthly CPI report
Trump introduces reciprocal tariffs to level global trade playing field
U.S. and Russia hold high-level talks in Saudi Arabia amid Ukraine war
AI innovation and local entrepreneurship reshape Africa’s digital landscape
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad