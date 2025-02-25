U.S. Teachers Union challenges Trump’s anti DEI funding policy in federal court

(Reuters) – A U.S. teachers union filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block a Trump administration policy that would withhold federal funding from schools that incorporate lessons on systemic racism and other diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) topics.

The lawsuit, filed in a Maryland federal court by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the American Sociological Association, urges the court to declare the policy unconstitutional and prevent federal officials from enforcing it. The directive was outlined in a February 14 memorandum from the U.S. Department of Education.

This legal challenge is the latest in a series of lawsuits contesting executive orders issued by President Donald Trump aimed at dismantling DEI programs within the federal government and private sector.

Trump and his Republican allies argue that DEI initiatives undermine merit-based principles and discriminate against white people and men. However, civil rights groups contend that such programs are essential for addressing historical inequities and providing opportunities for marginalized communities.

According to the lawsuit, the Education Department’s directive would restrict equal access to education and have “devastating impacts” on schools by denying students the ability to “hone their critical thinking skills and expand their worldview.”

“This vague and clearly unconstitutional memo is a grave attack on students, our profession, and knowledge itself,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Trump administration is also facing multiple other lawsuits challenging a January 20 executive order that rescinded government DEI policies and ended what the administration describes as illegal hiring preferences and discrimination.

In a related case, a federal judge in Maryland issued a temporary injunction on Friday, preventing the White House from enforcing bans on DEI programs within federal agencies and businesses that contract with the government.