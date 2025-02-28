Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed visits Somalia to strengthen diplomatic ties

Workers mount the Somali and Ethiopian national flags ahead of the visit by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's to hold discussions with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu, Somalia February 27, 2025. REUTERS

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Mogadishu on Thursday, February 27, 2025, for discussions with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, marking a step toward improved diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Contents
Security Concerns Amid Abiy’s ArrivalA Diplomatic Step Forward

Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia escalated in January 2024 after Ethiopia announced plans to lease a stretch of coastline in Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region. The plan involved the construction of a naval base and commercial port in exchange for Ethiopia’s potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence.

Somalia strongly condemned the agreement, accusing Ethiopia of violating its territorial sovereignty. In response, Mogadishu threatened to expel Ethiopian peacekeepers and sought closer ties with Ethiopia’s regional rivals, Egypt and Eritrea.

Security Concerns Amid Abiy’s Arrival

Despite heightened security measures in Mogadishu, at least one mortar shell struck near the city’s airport shortly before Abiy’s plane landed, according to local residents and media reports. Authorities had closed all roads surrounding the high-security complex in anticipation of the visit.

In December, both countries agreed to resolve their dispute through negotiations mediated by Turkey. As part of the agreement, they pledged to establish commercial arrangements that would grant landlocked Ethiopia “reliable, secure, and sustainable access to and from the sea.” They also committed to initiating technical negotiations by the end of February.

Following their meeting, the Ethiopian and Somali governments issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation for mutual benefit,” the statement read.

A Diplomatic Step Forward

Photographs shared by Somalia’s presidency showed Abiy and Mohamud smiling and shaking hands on the airport tarmac, surrounded by people waving Ethiopian and Somali flags. The visit comes just one month after Mohamud traveled to Addis Ababa, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts to mend relations.

Meanwhile, Somalia continues to face security challenges due to a prolonged insurgency by the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab, which has been waging a violent campaign to overthrow the country’s fragile central government.

Abiy’s visit underscores Ethiopia’s strategic interest in stabilizing relations with Somalia while securing maritime access, a long-standing priority for the landlocked nation.

