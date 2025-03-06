Lesotho’s foreign minister condemns Trump’s remarks as embarrassing and uninformed

(AP) – Lesotho’s Foreign Minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, expressed his shock and embarrassment following U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, in which Trump remarked that “nobody has ever heard of” Lesotho. Mpotjoane criticized the statement, asserting that such remarks are unbecoming of a head of state.

Trump recently claimed that no one knows about Lesotho, a small African nation, prompting strong reactions from Lesotho’s leadership.

In response, Mpotjoane dismissed the comment, stating that Trump should “speak for himself.” He also highlighted the irony of Trump’s statement, pointing out that the United States has an embassy in Lesotho.

Mpotjoane suggested that Trump’s remarks may have been influenced by Lesotho’s economic standing, cautioning that the U.S. could one day find itself in need of the country’s support.

Contrasting U.S. Engagement in Lesotho

While Trump made these remarks, his advisor Elon Musk was simultaneously engaging in business negotiations with Lesotho’s Prime Minister, Sam Matekane. Musk is working to introduce his Starlink internet service to the country, with Starlink having already applied for a 10-year operating license as part of its African expansion strategy.

Musk, a South African native, previously met with Matekane during the United Nations General Assembly, sharing a handshake photo on social media and hinting at promising collaborations in the future.

During his speech, Trump also criticized U.S. foreign aid, specifically mentioning an $8 million allocation for LGBTQI+ initiatives in Lesotho, which he claimed was unfamiliar to most Americans. His comments were met with laughter from the audience, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Impact of U.S. Aid Cuts on Lesotho

Musk has played a significant role in restructuring U.S. foreign aid as the leader of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, which led to the disbanding of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

These budget cuts have had severe consequences for Lesotho’s healthcare sector, particularly its HIV program. The withdrawal of U.S. funding has resulted in the dismissal of at least 1,500 healthcare workers—approximately 7% of the country’s medical workforce.

The Lesotho government has described the aid cuts as a major setback. For nearly two decades, U.S. assistance has been instrumental in providing life-saving treatment to over 200,000 individuals living with HIV. Last year alone, USAID contributed more than $44 million to Lesotho’s healthcare initiatives.

With the dissolution of USAID and the widespread termination of U.S. foreign aid contracts, Africa has been disproportionately affected compared to other regions.

Lesotho’s Stance on LGBTQI+ Rights

When asked about Trump’s remarks regarding LGBTQI+ rights in Lesotho, Mpotjoane stated that he was unaware of the $8 million contract mentioned by Trump. He clarified that USAID funding primarily flowed through non-governmental organizations rather than the government. However, he did not directly address the broader cuts to U.S. aid.

Although Lesotho decriminalized homosexuality in 2012, same-sex marriages remain unrecognized, and LGBTQ activists report that discrimination and stigma persist.

This is not the first time Trump has made controversial remarks about Africa. During his first term, he notoriously used a derogatory term to describe certain African nations, drawing widespread criticism.