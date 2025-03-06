Sudan proposes election roadmap amid civil war

(AP) – As Sudan’s civil war continues, the foreign ministry aligned with the Sudanese army has proposed a strategy for holding elections. The initiative includes establishing a transitional government, appointing a civilian prime minister, and initiating a national dialogue with civil society.

Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, stated that the country has outlined a potential “roadmap” featuring a “constitutional transition” and the prospect of free elections in the future.

He emphasized that a national dialogue would engage all major factions and conflicting parties within the nation.

Sudan has been in turmoil since April of last year, when escalating tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into full-scale conflict.

Burhan Reaffirms Support for Palestine

During a summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Burhan also voiced his strong support for Arab leaders’ reconstruction plans for Gaza.

He reaffirmed Sudan’s “steadfast support for the Palestinian people” in their quest for an independent state based on the two-state solution.

“We firmly oppose any initiatives that seek to displace our Palestinian brothers from their homeland under any guise, as this poses a threat to Arab national security and to regional and global stability,” he declared.

At the summit, Arab leaders endorsed Egypt’s post-war strategy for the Gaza Strip, which aims to ensure that the approximately two million Palestinians remain in the region. This move directly counters U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the area and transform it into a beach resort.

The approval of the $53 billion plan by Arab leaders in Cairo was widely seen as a direct rejection of Trump’s vision.

The summit’s resolutions were praised by Hamas, dismissed by Israel, and received a lukewarm response from the Trump administration.