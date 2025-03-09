Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Armed man shot near the White House during “confrontation” with the Secret Service

Armed man shot near the White House during “confrontation” with the Secret Service

The United States Secret Service personnel shot an armed man near the White House early Sunday, March 9, 2025. The Secret Service obtained information that a “suicidal” man might be traveling to Washington, D.C., from Indiana.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the shooting took place “following an armed confrontation” with law enforcement.

The statement said Secret Service members found the man’s parked vehicle around midnight and saw a man on foot matching the description nearby.

The person, reportedly, brandished a weapon “during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the statement said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported. President Donald Trump was out of town, in his Florida private residence, according to the White House schedule.

U.S. Judge rules against mass firings of federal probationary employees

By USAfricaLIVE
