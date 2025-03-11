Kennedy urges FDA to amend ‘Self-Affirm’ rule for food ingredient safety

(Reuter) – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. has instructed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revise safety regulations, aiming to eliminate a provision that allows companies to self-affirm the safety of food ingredients. The directive, issued on Monday, seeks to enhance transparency for consumers and strengthen the FDA’s oversight of food ingredients deemed safe.

“For far too long, ingredient manufacturers and sponsors have exploited a loophole that has allowed new ingredients and chemicals, often with unknown safety data, to be introduced into the U.S. food supply without notification to the FDA or the public,” Kennedy stated.

Kennedy, who has committed to addressing the epidemic of chronic illness with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, has proposed a broad agenda that includes promoting healthier food and conducting vaccine research. However, his initiatives could face challenges due to proposed cuts in government spending.

“The FDA is committed to further safeguarding the food supply by ensuring the appropriate review of ingredients and substances that come into contact with food,” FDA Acting Commissioner Sara Brenner wrote in a post on X.

Currently, the FDA strongly encourages manufacturers to submit notifications under the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) rule. However, companies also have the option to self-affirm the safety of a substance without informing the FDA. The proposed regulatory change would require all companies introducing new food ingredients to publicly notify the FDA and submit supporting safety data.

The FDA maintains a public inventory where all notices, supporting data, and response letters are available for review.

The Consumer Brands Association, which represents major companies such as Coca-Cola (KO.N) and WK Kellogg (KLG.N), stated, “We look forward to continued engagement with the secretary and the qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust, and promote consumer choice.”

A few months ago, under former Commissioner Robert Califf, the FDA initiated a restructuring of its food division to enhance oversight of the food supply and agricultural products. In January, the agency proposed requiring food companies to display nutrition labels on the front of packaging.