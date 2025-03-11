U.S. resumes military aid to Ukraine as Kyiv signals ceasefire readiness

(AP) – The Trump administration has lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, while Kyiv has indicated its willingness to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, provided Moscow also consents. The development follows diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia, according to American and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The administration’s decision marks a significant policy shift from just a week ago when military assistance was halted in an effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into negotiations to end the war. The suspension came shortly after a tense White House meeting between Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders clashed over the ongoing conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American delegation to the talks in Jeddah, stated that Washington would present the ceasefire proposal to the Kremlin. However, Russia has so far insisted on a permanent resolution to the conflict without making concessions.

“We’re going to tell them this is what’s on the table. Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it’ll be up to them to say yes or no,” Rubio told reporters after the meeting. “If they say no, then we’ll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here.”

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to travel to Moscow later this week, where he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The Kremlin has yet to offer any concessions. Moscow has maintained that it is prepared to end hostilities if Ukraine abandons its NATO membership ambitions and formally recognizes Russian control over the territories it currently occupies. Russia has seized nearly 20% of Ukraine’s territory.