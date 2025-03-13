Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

DRC and M23 Rebels to hold direct peace talks in Angola

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
DRC and M23 Rebels to hold direct peace talks in Angola

Angola announced on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, that the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group will hold direct peace talks on March 18.

A statement from Angolan President João Lourenço’s office confirmed that the negotiations would take place in the capital, Luanda.

Angola has played a key role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, which escalated in late January following a rapid offensive by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The group seized control of Goma, a strategic city in eastern DRC, and later took Bukavu, the region’s second-largest city, last month.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC has previously refused to engage in direct talks with M23.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The announcement follows several failed peace talks hosted by Angola that excluded M23 and instead focused on Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group. Kigali has consistently denied supporting M23, but United Nations experts estimate that the group has received assistance from approximately 4,000 Rwandan troops.

M23 is one of nearly 100 armed groups fighting for control in the mineral-rich eastern DRC.

The ongoing conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, displacing more than seven million people.

You Might Also Like

South Africa’s Finance Minister announces delayed budget amid VAT hike controversy

Ethiopia: Tigray interim government calls for federal intervention amid factional power struggle

Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns

On Insecurity and hardship in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu to do better

Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article South Africa’s Finance Minister announces delayed budget amid VAT hike controversy South Africa’s Finance Minister announces delayed budget amid VAT hike controversy
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
South Africa’s Finance Minister announces delayed budget amid VAT hike controversy
AFRICA

South Africa’s Finance Minister announces delayed budget amid VAT hike controversy

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ethiopia: Tigray interim government calls for federal intervention amid factional power struggle
Judge extends block on Columbia student’s deportation amid free speech concerns
On Insecurity and hardship in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu to do better
Adebowale Oyelekan to face first-degree murder charge for,  allegedly, shooting a woman
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad