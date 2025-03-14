DRC weighs participation in peace talks with M23 Rebels

(Reuters) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is considering sending representatives to peace talks with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which Angola plans to host next week, according to two government sources on Thursday. Meanwhile, the rebels have outlined their demands to the mediation team.

Angola has been working to mediate a lasting ceasefire and ease tensions between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, which has been accused of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 rebels—an allegation that Rwanda denies.

On Wednesday, Angola’s presidency announced that direct talks between the DRC government and M23 would commence in Luanda on Tuesday, marking the first official negotiations between the two parties.

President Félix Tshisekedi has, until now, rejected direct engagement with M23, and the government has not yet officially confirmed its participation. However, he acknowledged Angola’s efforts, stating in a post on X via the Congolese presidency:

“Angola’s desire to help our region find a way out of the crisis is commendable. It is crucial that the decisions taken on this occasion are rapidly translated into concrete action on the ground.”

Two government sources informed Reuters that the latest proposal from Angola was under serious consideration.

“This is a process that is beginning. Kinshasa wants it to be short, but it could take longer. The head of state will decide who will represent the government,” one source said.

Another source emphasized that engaging with M23 would not absolve Rwanda of its alleged responsibility, stating, “Even if there is direct contact with M23, this will not exclude Kigali’s responsibility.”

The M23 rebels welcomed Angola’s initiative but urged President Tshisekedi to publicly commit to direct negotiations. In a statement on Thursday, the group also called for a clearly defined mediation team and clarity on the implementation of resolutions from last month’s joint summit of Eastern and Southern African blocs.

“Only direct negotiations can pave the way for a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis,” the statement read.

Regional Military Withdrawal

The developments come as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) announced the phased withdrawal of its military mission in Congo, known as SAMIDRC. A summit of regional heads of state recently decided to terminate the mandate of the troop deployment.

This decision could be another setback for President Tshisekedi, who has faced criticism over his handling of M23’s latest offensive.

SADC initially deployed forces to the DRC in December 2023 with a one-year mandate, which was later renewed, to support the Congolese government in combating rebel groups. However, a document reviewed by Reuters in February indicated that the mission’s status needed further discussions among stakeholders in the conflict.

The M23 rebels have intensified their offensive since January, seizing two of eastern Congo’s largest cities. The ongoing conflict stems from the fallout of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and the battle for control over the DRC’s vast mineral wealth.

Meanwhile, Alphamin Resources (AFM.V) announced on Thursday that it had temporarily halted operations at its tin mine in eastern Congo due to the escalating rebel advances in the region.