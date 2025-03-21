Support USAfricaLIVE.com

UK Government announces passport fee increases from April 2025

UK Government announces passport fee increases from April 2025

The UK government has confirmed that new passport application fees will take effect from April 10, 2025. These changes, which are still subject to parliamentary approval, will affect both domestic and overseas applicants, including adults and children.

Details of the Fee IncreasesDomestic Passport ApplicationsPremium Service FeesOverseas Passport ApplicationsReason for the Fee ChangesProcessing Efficiency and Advisory

Details of the Fee Increases

According to the UK Home Office, the revised fees are intended to make the passport system financially self-sustaining, reducing reliance on general taxation. The government clarified that no profit is made from these charges.

Domestic Passport Applications

Starting April 10, 2025:

  • The cost of a standard online adult passport will rise from £88.50 to £94.50, while the child passport fee will increase from £57.50 to £61.50.
  • For postal applications, the adult fee will increase from £100 to £107, and the child fee will rise from £69 to £74.

Premium Service Fees

For applicants requiring expedited processing, the Premium Service, which ensures passport issuance within one day, will also see higher costs:

  • Adult passport: Increase from £207.50 to £222
  • Child passport: Increase from £176.50 to £189

Overseas Passport Applications

Applicants outside the UK will also experience fee adjustments:

  • Online applications: The adult passport fee will rise from £101 to £108, while the child passport fee will increase from £65.50 to £70.
  • Paper applications: The adult passport fee will go up from £112.50 to £120.50, and the child passport fee will rise from £77 to £82.50.

Reason for the Fee Changes

The Home Office explained that the new fees are necessary to maintain the passport service and ensure its financial sustainability. These fees contribute to:

  • Processing passport applications
  • Providing consular support for UK citizens abroad, including assistance for lost or stolen passports
  • Managing UK border services

Processing Efficiency and Advisory

In 2024, 99.7% of standard applications from the UK were processed within three weeks, provided no additional information was required. The Home Office has advised applicants to submit their applications well in advance of any travel plans to avoid potential delays.

These adjustments align with HM Treasury’s periodic reviews of passport fees to ensure the system remains efficient and self-funded.

