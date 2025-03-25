Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Bahrain opens applications for golden residency visa in 2025

Bahrain opens applications for golden residency visa in 2025

The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially opened applications for its Golden Residency Visa in 2025, offering foreign nationals an opportunity to live and work in the country with enhanced privileges.

Contents
Eligibility Criteria for Bahrain’s Golden Residency VisaWork Permit for Golden Residency Visa HoldersApplication Process and FeesHow to ApplyEconomic Impact and Future Prospects

The initiative is part of Bahrain’s strategy to attract skilled professionals, investors, property owners, and retirees, aligning with the country’s broader economic diversification and growth goals.

Eligibility Criteria for Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa

The Golden Residency Visa is open to various categories of foreign nationals, each with specific requirements:

  • Retirees: Must have a minimum monthly income of BD 4,000.
  • Property Owners: Required to invest at least BD 200,000 in real estate.
  • Skilled Professionals: Eligible if nominated by a government agency (includes academics, athletes, and entrepreneurs).
  • Long-term Residents: Must have worked in Bahrain for five years with an average salary of BD 2,000 per month.

Additionally, all applicants must:
✅ Provide proof of income, property ownership, or professional achievements.
✅ Have valid health insurance.
✅ Pass a medical check confirming they are free from contagious diseases.

Work Permit for Golden Residency Visa Holders

Golden Visa holders are also eligible to apply for a work permit, allowing them to engage in employment in Bahrain.

Key Requirements for Work Permit:

  • Must hold a valid Golden Visa.
  • Commercial register must be free of offenses.
  • If switching jobs, a termination form from the previous employer is required.
  • The work permit is valid for one year and costs BD 172 (including health fees).
  • An additional BD 5 administrative fee is charged monthly to the commercial register invoice.
  • Processing time: 10 working days.

Application Process and Fees

To apply, candidates must submit:

  • Valid passport.
  • Health insurance certificate.
  • Proof of income, property ownership, or achievements.
  • Pension statement (for retirees).

Costs:

  • Golden Residency Visa application fee: BD 4.
  • Residency issuance fee: BD 300.
  • Work permit fee: BD 172 per year.

How to Apply

Applications for both the Golden Residency Visa and work permit are processed through the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture.

Where to Apply?

Economic Impact and Future Prospects

Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa is expected to strengthen its position as a hub for foreign talent, skilled workers, and investors. By offering long-term residency with employment opportunities, the initiative aims to boost economic activity and attract global expertise to the country.

With a straightforward application process, flexible work permit options, and clear eligibility criteria, Bahrain is set to become a more attractive destination for expatriates seeking long-term residence and career opportunities.

