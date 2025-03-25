Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Burundi accuses Rwanda of attack plans amid rising regional tensions

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Burundi accuses Rwanda of attack plans amid rising regional tensions
President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, arrives at the African Union Commission (AUC) headquarters during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 16, 2025.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye has claimed that he possesses credible intelligence indicating that Rwanda is planning an attack on Burundi. His statement comes amid growing tensions in the region, as Burundian forces engage Rwandan-backed rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Contents
Burundi-Rwanda Tensions EscalateRegional Conflict in Eastern CongoBurundi’s Military Presence in DRCRecent Diplomatic EffortsWhat’s Next?

Burundi-Rwanda Tensions Escalate

In an interview with the BBC, Ndayishimiye directly accused Rwandan President Paul Kagame of plotting an assault on Burundi, stating:
“We know that he has a plan to attack Burundi… Burundians will not accept to be killed as Congolese are being killed. Burundian people are fighters.”

Rwanda’s Response:
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe dismissed Ndayishimiye’s allegations as “unfortunate,” emphasizing that both countries were engaged in dialogue and had agreed on the need for military and verbal de-escalation.

Regional Conflict in Eastern Congo

The accusations come against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebel group, which Rwanda is accused of supporting, has been making advances.
Key Developments:

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

  • M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory, leading to thousands of deaths.
  • Burundian troops have been deployed in Congo to fight alongside Congolese forces.
  • The UN accuses Rwanda of providing arms and troops to M23, though Kigali denies involvement, claiming its actions are in self-defense.

Burundi’s Military Presence in DRC

Burundi has maintained troops in Congo for years to combat Burundian rebels. However, sources indicate that Burundi withdrew most of its 12,000 troops from the DRC in February.

Recent Diplomatic Efforts

Despite tensions, officials from both Burundi and Rwanda have engaged in several meetings in recent weeks.
✔️ Agreements have reportedly been reached to prevent Rwandan troops and M23 rebels from occupying Uvira, a city near Burundi’s commercial capital, Bujumbura.

What’s Next?

While diplomatic efforts continue, the escalating rhetoric between Burundi and Rwanda raises fears of a broader regional conflict. Observers warn that any direct confrontation between the two nations could further destabilize the already volatile Great Lakes region.

You Might Also Like

Trump defends National Security Adviser amid signal messaging controversy

Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, where’s my own US$5,000 for Sallah? By Suyi Ayodele

Nigeria: Judge recuses himself from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension case

Trump threatens 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil amid global trade tensions

African blocs expand mediation team to address M23 conflict in Eastern Congo

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Naira strengthens slightly as Dollar gains amid global trade tensions Naira strengthens slightly as Dollar gains amid global trade tensions
Next Article Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, where’s my own US$5,000 for Sallah? By Suyi Ayodele Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, where’s my own US$5,000 for Sallah? By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Trump administration halts some Green Card applications in expanded vetting push
TRAVEL

Trump administration halts some Green Card applications in expanded vetting push

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Trump defends National Security Adviser amid signal messaging controversy
Global stocks rise amid tariff hopes, dollar edges lower
Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, where’s my own US$5,000 for Sallah? By Suyi Ayodele
Naira strengthens slightly as Dollar gains amid global trade tensions
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad