Burundi accuses Rwanda of attack plans amid rising regional tensions

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye has claimed that he possesses credible intelligence indicating that Rwanda is planning an attack on Burundi. His statement comes amid growing tensions in the region, as Burundian forces engage Rwandan-backed rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Burundi-Rwanda Tensions Escalate

In an interview with the BBC, Ndayishimiye directly accused Rwandan President Paul Kagame of plotting an assault on Burundi, stating:

️ “We know that he has a plan to attack Burundi… Burundians will not accept to be killed as Congolese are being killed. Burundian people are fighters.”

Rwanda’s Response:

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe dismissed Ndayishimiye’s allegations as “unfortunate,” emphasizing that both countries were engaged in dialogue and had agreed on the need for military and verbal de-escalation.

Regional Conflict in Eastern Congo

The accusations come against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebel group, which Rwanda is accused of supporting, has been making advances.

Key Developments:

M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory , leading to thousands of deaths .

have captured , leading to . Burundian troops have been deployed in Congo to fight alongside Congolese forces.

have been deployed in Congo to fight alongside Congolese forces. The UN accuses Rwanda of providing arms and troops to M23, though Kigali denies involvement, claiming its actions are in self-defense.

Burundi’s Military Presence in DRC

Burundi has maintained troops in Congo for years to combat Burundian rebels. However, sources indicate that Burundi withdrew most of its 12,000 troops from the DRC in February.

Recent Diplomatic Efforts

Despite tensions, officials from both Burundi and Rwanda have engaged in several meetings in recent weeks.

✔️ Agreements have reportedly been reached to prevent Rwandan troops and M23 rebels from occupying Uvira, a city near Burundi’s commercial capital, Bujumbura.

What’s Next?

While diplomatic efforts continue, the escalating rhetoric between Burundi and Rwanda raises fears of a broader regional conflict. Observers warn that any direct confrontation between the two nations could further destabilize the already volatile Great Lakes region.