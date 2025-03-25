Lawmakers demand investigation after journalist accidentally added to Trump administration’s war chat

(CSBN) – A bipartisan wave of outrage swept through Congress on Monday, March 24, 2025, after The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed he was accidentally included in a group chat involving top Trump administration officials discussing the United States’ highly sensitive war plans in Yemen.

Security Breach Sparks Congressional Concerns

The incident, which involved discussions about airstrikes on Houthi targets, is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on global security threats.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) called it “one of the most egregious failures of operational security and common sense.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) acknowledged that “mistakes were made” and said classified briefings would follow.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded a “full investigation.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) warned that “enemy nations could have intercepted the messages, endangering U.S. pilots.”

How the Breach Happened

Goldberg reported that he was accidentally added to a Signal chat that included:

✅ National Security Adviser Mike Waltz

✅ Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

✅ Vice President JD Vance

The Atlantic did not publish all messages, citing their sensitive nature.

White House & Trump Administration’s Response

NSC Statement: “The chat appears to be authentic…we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added.”

Defense Secretary Hegseth: “Nobody was texting war plans. Goldberg is a deceitful journalist.”

President Trump: “I don’t know anything about it. The Atlantic is failing.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA): “Top officials were doing their job well. No harm was done.”

Calls for Accountability

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) questioned whether the officials violated the Espionage Act.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE): “This can get our troops killed. Secure phones are mandatory.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY): “Classified info should never be shared on unsecured channels.”

What’s Next?

Congressional hearings and potential disciplinary actions may follow as lawmakers demand stricter security protocols.

Should officials be held accountable for this breach?