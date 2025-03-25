Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria: Judge recuses himself from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension case

Federal High Court Judge Obiora Egwuatu has withdrawn from hearing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawsuit challenging her six-month suspension by the Senate, citing allegations of bias made by one of the defendants in the case.

Background of the CaseLegal Proceedings and ControversyPolitical Implications

Justice Egwuatu announced his recusal on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, stating that justice must be rooted in confidence and that a judge should not continue handling a case when a litigant has expressed concerns about impartiality.

“One of the defendants in this matter has expressed such beliefs (of bias) in writing. In that circumstance, the honorable thing for the court to do is to desist from the conduct of the matter,” Justice Egwuatu stated.

He subsequently remitted the case file to Chief Judge John Tsoho for reassignment.

Background of the Case

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed a lawsuit (FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025) against:

  • The Clerk of the National Assembly
  • The Senate
  • Senate President Godswill Akpabio
  • Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct

Her suit sought an interim injunction to prevent the Senate from proceeding with an investigation against her for alleged misconduct during plenary on February 20, 2025.

On March 4, 2025, Justice Egwuatu had granted the injunction, barring the Senate from taking any action against her. However, the Senate proceeded with her suspension on March 6, 2025, citing violations of Senate rules.

  • The Senate, through its counsel Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), later filed a motion on March 17, 2025, seeking to lift the injunction, arguing that it prevented the Senate from exercising its constitutional powers.
  • The Senate President’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), supported the motion.
  • Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Michael Numa (SAN), opposed the request.
  • On March 19, 2025, Justice Egwuatu reversed his earlier injunction, effectively allowing the Senate’s actions—including her suspension—to stand.
  • Following this, one of the defendants accused the judge of bias, leading to his recusal on March 25, 2025.

Political Implications

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stems from a heated altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a plenary session. She was asked to change her seat, leading to a confrontation.

The controversy escalated when she publicly accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his home in December 2023.

Her suspension has triggered mixed reactions:

  • Supporters of the Senate’s decision argue it was necessary to maintain discipline within the chamber.
  • Critics, however, believe the penalty is excessive and sets a dangerous precedent for silencing dissent.

With the case now awaiting reassignment, legal experts and political observers are watching closely to see how the judiciary will handle this high-profile dispute.

