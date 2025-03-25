Trump dismisses security breach in military strike planning as Democrats call for investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, dismissed concerns over the accidental disclosure of sensitive military strike plans against Yemen’s Houthis in a group chat that included a journalist, calling it “the only glitch in two months” of his administration. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers sharply criticized the White House for its handling of highly sensitive information.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump downplayed the severity of the incident, stating that the lapse “turned out not to be a serious one.” He also reaffirmed his support for national security adviser Mike Waltz, who was reportedly responsible for the misstep.

According to The Atlantic, Waltz inadvertently added the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat where 18 senior administration officials were discussing plans for the strike.

“Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” Trump said. He also suggested that an aide to Waltz may have been responsible for Goldberg’s inclusion in the chat. “It was one of Michael’s people on the phone. A staffer had his number on there.”

Use of Signal for Sensitive Military Planning Draws Scrutiny

The administration has faced intense backlash over its use of the encrypted messaging app Signal to discuss sensitive military operations. While officials insist that no classified information was shared, critics argue that the use of a publicly available app for such deliberations raises serious security concerns.

On Tuesday, Waltz made his first public remarks on the matter, stating that he was unsure how Goldberg ended up in the group chat.

“This one in particular, I’ve never met, don’t know, never communicated with,” Waltz said.

Later, in an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Waltz admitted he had created the chat group but suggested a technical issue may have added Goldberg’s contact. “We made a mistake. We’re moving forward,” he said, taking “full responsibility” for the incident.

Trump, however, sent mixed messages regarding whether the administration would change its approach to sharing sensitive information.

“We won’t be using it very much” in the future, he said of Signal. “That’s one of the prices you pay when you’re not sitting in the Situation Room with no phones on, which is always the best, frankly.”

He added, “If it was up to me, everybody would be sitting in a room together. The room would have solid lead walls and a lead ceiling and lead floor.”

Lawmakers Express Outrage, Call for Investigation

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard acknowledged that she had been traveling overseas during the Signal exchange. When asked whether she used her personal or government-issued phone, she declined to answer, citing an ongoing review by the White House National Security Council.

Both Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, another participant in the Signal chat, faced heated criticism from lawmakers.

“Director Ratcliffe, this was a huge mistake, correct?” asked Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).

After a brief pause, Ratcliffe shook his head. “No,” he responded.

As Ossoff attempted to follow up, Ratcliffe tried to interject, leading to a tense exchange.

“This is an embarrassment,” Ossoff said, cutting him off. “This is utterly unprofessional. There’s been no apology. There has been no recognition of the gravity of this error.”

Comparisons to Clinton Email Controversy

Democrats were quick to draw comparisons between the Signal mishap and Trump’s past criticisms of Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information. During his 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly called for Clinton’s prosecution over her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. However, the FBI ultimately recommended against charges.

Clinton herself weighed in on the latest controversy, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “You have got to be kidding me,” along with an eyes emoji, linking to The Atlantic article.

Trump, who previously faced legal scrutiny for mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, had those charges dismissed.

Administration Pushes Back Against Criticism

Despite the backlash, senior administration officials dismissed Democratic concerns as overblown.

Ratcliffe and Gabbard told lawmakers that no classified information was included in the messages about U.S. attack plans. However, The Atlantic reported that the chat contained details on weapons packages, targets, and timing—though it did not publish those specifics.

Pressed on whether such details should be classified, Gabbard hesitated. “I defer to the secretary of defense, the National Security Council, on that question,” she said.

Ratcliffe pointed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the authority on classification matters. Hegseth, however, evaded questions on whether the Signal messages contained classified information. Speaking from Hawaii, he reiterated his previous statement: “Nobody’s texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that.”

Democrats pushed back, arguing that the breach demonstrated a reckless disregard for national security.

“If this information had gotten out, American lives could have been lost,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) warned. “If the Houthis had this information, they could reposition their defensive systems.”

Calls for Resignations and an FBI Investigation

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called for a full investigation, stating, “I’m of the view that there ought to be resignations.”

FBI Director Kash Patel, who testified alongside Ratcliffe and Gabbard, said he was recently briefed on the issue but had no updates on whether the FBI had launched an investigation. Warner requested a status report by the end of the day.

In response to the controversy, the White House issued a statement calling the uproar a “coordinated effort to distract from the successful actions taken by President Trump and his administration to make America’s enemies pay and keep Americans safe.”

Signal’s Security and Government Use

Signal is an encrypted messaging app that prevents third parties from intercepting messages or calls. Its encryption protocol is open source and is also used by Meta’s WhatsApp.

While government officials have used Signal for secure communication, concerns have been raised about its appropriateness for discussing military operations.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) expressed skepticism over Ratcliffe and Gabbard’s claims that no classified details were shared.

“It’s hard for me to believe that targets, timing, and weapons would not have been classified,” he said.

As investigations loom, the administration faces growing pressure to address concerns over its handling of sensitive military information.