Nigeria’s Senate rejects motion to “immortalize” late Prof. Nwosu

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The Senate of Nigeria has rejected a motion to immortalize the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), currently known as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia South) had moved the motion under Senate Orders 41 and 51.

The motion was put to a voice vote and was ruled opposed. The Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau presided over the session in the absence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Abaribe asked: “Mr. President, I don’t see what is controversial about immortalising Humphrey Nwosu. That is our problem — what exactly is controversial about it?”

Prof. Nwosu supervised the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election. Abaribe noted “Prof. Nwosu’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remain undeniable. Despite the challenges he faced, he conducted an election that remains a reference point in our electoral history. It is only right that this Senate recognizes his role and honours his memory.”

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele stated that Abaribe did not follow proper procedure: “Mr President, we had already passed the relevant points in our order of the day. Matters of urgent public importance and personal explanations have a specific timeframe, which had already elapsed.” Akpabio later returned to the session.

Jibrin countered by arguing: “It is controversial. Some people see him as one of those who truncated June 12, others say he was a hero of democracy.”

Sen. Victor Umeh who was also visibly disappointed asked: “What is the meaning of this? We can’t continue to do things this way. What is going on?” He represents Anambra Central senatorial district on the ticket of the Labour Party.