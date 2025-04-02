Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICABUSINESS

Nigeria’s former President Obasanjo to launch $700M Agro-Business venture at Kribi deep-sea port

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria’s former President Obasanjo to launch $700M Agro-Business venture at Kribi deep-sea port

Contents
$700 Million Investment in Key SectorsAligning with Kribi Port Expansion & AfCFTA GoalsBoosting Nigeria-Cameroon Trade Relations

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

(Business in Cameroon)—Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo will visit Cameroon’s Kribi deep-sea port this April to officially launch his company, Obasanjo Agro-Allied Business Ltd (OABL). The venture aims to boost cross-border trade between Nigeria and Cameroon, with investments across multiple sectors.

$700 Million Investment in Key Sectors

According to Agha Albert Ngwana, CEO of Aftel Cameroon Limited—a partner of Obasanjo’s group—OABL plans to invest $700 million (CFA 420 billion) in:
✅ Agriculture – Expanding maize and soybean cultivation on 610 hectares to support livestock production.
✅ Maritime Transport – Introducing transshipment services to ease congestion at Nigeria’s Apapa and Lekki ports.
✅ Wood Processing – Developing a 10-hectare site for processing and export.
✅ Oil & Gas Infrastructure – Establishing storage facilities for ship refueling.
✅ Hospitality – Constructing a five-star hotel in Kribi.

Aligning with Kribi Port Expansion & AfCFTA Goals

Obasanjo’s investment coincides with Kribi Port’s Phase II expansion, completed in February 2025 by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). The upgrade includes a 715-meter dock and is expected to improve cargo handling efficiency when commercial operations begin in April 2025.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) stands to benefit, as OABL’s projects will enhance regional trade, economic development, and local production support.

Boosting Nigeria-Cameroon Trade Relations

Trade between the two nations reached CFA 78.9 billion ($130 million) in 2023, according to Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics. However, authorities note that informal trade and smuggling significantly impact official figures due to the 1,500-km shared border.

Obasanjo’s initiative could formalize trade flows, create jobs, and position Kribi as a key West and Central African logistics hub.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: In stunning upset, Trump beats Clinton; Obama’s legacy on the line. By Chido Nwangwu

Niger coup leaders win army backing, pro-coup rallies grow

New defense

All trapped miners in S. Africa rescued

Ethiopia’s Gebre Gebremariam, and Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat win 2010 New York City Marathon.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ghana Central Bank's MPC divided on rate decision, minutes reveal Ghana Central Bank’s MPC divided on rate decision, minutes reveal
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!