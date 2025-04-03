Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports, Nigeria faces 14% U.S. duty

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports, Nigeria faces 14% U.S. duty

In a major shift in global trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports, alongside country-specific reciprocal tariffs targeting nations with high duties on American goods.

Nigeria Among Affected Nations“Fair Trade Era” or Global Trade Shock?Africa’s New Trade RealityImpact on Africa and AGOA

Nigeria Among Affected Nations

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports, Nigeria faces 14% U.S. duty
US share of Nigeria’s Trade Export – Source Nairalytics/NBS

[/caption]Under the new policy, Nigerian exports to the U.S. will now face a 14% tariff, reflecting the 27% duty the U.S. claims Nigeria imposes on its goods. Nigeria’s trade with the U.S. totaled N31.1 trillion ($38 billion) between 2015 and 2024, with imports accounting for N16.4 trillion (8.7%) of Nigeria’s global exports, according to NBS data.

“Fair Trade Era” or Global Trade Shock?

During a Rose Garden event titled “Liberation Day”, Trump called the move one of the most important days in U.S. history, pledging to:
✅ Boost U.S. industrial production
✅ Force open foreign markets
✅ End what he called “unfair trade barriers”

“These tariffs will supercharge America’s industrial base,” Trump said, adding that more than 50 countries will be affected, including major economies like China, India, Japan, and the EU.

Africa’s New Trade Reality

Several African nations—including Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Mauritius—will see changes in U.S. trade policies:
Nigeria: 27% tariff on U.S. goods → 14% U.S. tariff on Nigerian exports
Mauritius: 80% tariff on U.S. goods → 40% U.S. reciprocal tariff
Ghana: 17% tariff → 10% reciprocal tariff
Ethiopia: 10% tariff → 10% reciprocal tariff
South Africa: 60% tariff → 30% reciprocal tariff
Kenya: 10% tariff → 10% reciprocal tariff

Nigeria’s oil-dominated exports to the U.S. have declined in recent years, but this new tariff could make non-oil exports even less competitive.

Impact on Africa and AGOA

These tariff hikes threaten key trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which has long given African nations preferential access to the U.S. market. African economies heavily reliant on U.S. trade may now need to renegotiate tariff structures or risk higher costs for exports.

With Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” strategy, developing nations like Nigeria face a stark choice: lower their tariffs on U.S. goods or accept tougher trade barriers in the world’s largest consumer market.

Nigeria's former President Obasanjo to launch $700M Agro-Business venture at Kribi deep-sea port
