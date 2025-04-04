Central African Republic opposition protests Touadéra’s third-term bid

(Africanews) – Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Bangui this week in a large-scale protest against President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s rumored plans to seek a third term. The rally, led by opposition lawmakers, drew nearly 5,000 participants who marched in unison, singing the national anthem and holding banners with messages such as “Stop the Third Term.”

A Show of Opposition Strength

The protest, which started at Jackson Bridge and ended at the Boganda Monument, marked one of the largest opposition-led demonstrations in recent years. Opposition leaders viewed the strong turnout, particularly among young people, as a clear sign of growing public discontent.

Martin Ziguélé, President of the Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People (MLPC) and a key figure in the opposition coalition BRDC, praised the youth-led movement.

“As he nears the end of his second term, he manipulates public funds to claim that the people want a third term,” Ziguélé said. “But today is a victory for the Central African people. Ninety percent of those who marched this morning were young men and women. Adults made up less than ten percent. This shows the youth are aware of their future and refuse to be intimidated by a machine of pressure made up of Russians, Wagner, and mercenaries. The Central African youth have said no.”

Mounting Frustrations Over Governance

Beyond opposing a third term, protesters also expressed dissatisfaction with governance failures, particularly in basic public services such as water, healthcare, and education.

Samson Ngaïbona, Secretary-General of the Citizens’ Patriotic Union for Development (PCUD), highlighted the country’s deteriorating education system.

“Even in Bangui, the issue of ‘parent-teachers’ persists—it’s a crisis,” Ngaïbona said. “And yet, this country is led by professors and educators. They should have prioritized fixing the education system, but instead, it’s collapsing. Given the dire conditions Central Africans face, we in the BRDC have mobilized to tell President Touadéra: no third term.”

Concerns Over Foreign Influence

Many protesters also criticized the government’s reliance on foreign military forces, particularly the Russian Wagner Group, accusing the administration of using mercenaries to suppress political opposition.

The Republican Bloc for the Defense of the Constitution (BRDC) has vowed to sustain the pressure, with more demonstrations planned in the coming weeks. As Touadéra’s second term nears its end, opposition leaders warn that any attempt to extend his rule could trigger even greater unrest in a country already struggling with deep political and humanitarian challenges.