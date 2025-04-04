China hits back at U.S. tariffs with 34% duties, export controls, and WTO complaint

BANGKOK (AP) — China announced sweeping retaliatory measures on Friday, April 4, 2025, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly enacted tariffs, escalating an already tense trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

Beginning April 10, China will impose a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports — mirroring the “reciprocal” duties Washington applied to Chinese goods earlier this week under Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff package.

In a statement, China’s Commerce Ministry denounced the U.S. move as a violation of international trade rules and said it had filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“The United States’ imposition of so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ seriously violates WTO rules… and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system,” the ministry said. “It is a typical unilateral bullying practice that endangers the stability of the global economic and trade order.”

Export Controls and Import Suspensions

China also rolled out stricter export controls on key rare earth elements essential to high-tech manufacturing, including samarium, used in aerospace and defense, and gadolinium, critical in medical imaging like MRI scans.

The measures expand Beijing’s leverage in sectors where it dominates global supply chains — particularly electronics, clean energy, and defense.

Meanwhile, China’s customs authorities suspended imports of poultry and sorghum from several U.S. firms, citing food safety concerns. Shipments were found to contain banned substances such as furazolidone, high levels of mold, or salmonella. Affected companies include C&D Inc. for sorghum and four unnamed poultry suppliers.

Blacklist of U.S. Firms

China further announced the addition of 27 American companies to its trade sanctions and export control lists. Among them, 16 firms face a ban on exports of “dual-use” items — goods that have both civilian and military applications.

Notable companies listed include:

High Point Aerotechnologies, a defense technology firm

Universal Logistics Holdings, a publicly traded transport and logistics provider

Additional Investigations

Chinese regulators also launched:

An anti-monopoly investigation into DuPont China Group Co., a subsidiary of the global chemicals giant

An anti-dumping probe targeting X-ray and CT scanner components imported from the U.S. and India

Broader Trade Actions

These developments follow China’s earlier trade countermeasures in February, which included:

A 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas

A 10% tariff on U.S. crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-engine vehicles

With tensions rising, analysts warn the deepening standoff could significantly disrupt global supply chains and weigh on global economic growth.