Natasha’s issue calls for tact, care. By Abdu Rafiu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Abdu Rafiu is the contributor of ‘The Ram Column’ to USAfrica.

Dr. Tai Solarin, the irrepressible late fighter against illiteracy and its attendant product, darkness, as well as awful cognitive impairment, was wont to warn that an educated citizenry is easy to rule, but difficult to ride, easy to govern but impossible to enslave.

It is even more so when it concerns a well-educated lady who, additionally, is exposed. Then, factor in the power of woman, hitherto under-estimated and dragged down through the bully of men.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan bears within her the accustomed Western European culture of a girl’s outspokenness as well as the Nigerian culture of a girl’s rebellion when she feels oppressed and she has been driven to the wall.

A great many may not remember or may have been unfamiliar with the Egba women uprising led by Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti which ended in the dethronement of the Alake, who in fact, fled his throne! Since then the nation has witnessed the emergence of many women activists who do not mince words and who take to the streets over issues they consider are capable of harming national or even the interest of a state.

Nyesom Wike may have read the handwriting on the wall that Ireti Kingibe has drawn the line in their briefs of engagement as Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and the Lady as Senator representing Abuja Senatorial District covering the capital territory and communities beyond it. Wike seems to have mellowed and his rough tackles and lack of refinement tucked away when it comes to Ireti Kingibe on anything that could bring them into a collision course. Their paths hardly cross these days. Such are the unremitted fangs of a woman when she is ready to fight.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio did not demonstrate tact in his handling of the Natasha affair. With the poor handling that smirks of over-confidence, he did not reckon with how far an educated and exposed woman could go, worse if she is, in addition, a lawyer like Natasha. In Western Europe or America, an amorous joke carried a little far could be regarded as sexual harassment! An uncurbed display of affection towards a lady can be regarded as an attempted rape, depending on her mood. Ask Mr. Donald Trump, back as President in the United States. A lady columnist, Jean Carroll accused Mr. Trump of sexual assault. The Jurors rejected her claim that she was raped, but upheld the charge of sexual abuse by Mr. Trump and held him liable also for defaming the lady over her allegations. He was asked to pay Carroll $5million (Dollars) The lady said in a statement after the verdict: “I filed this law suit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth.” The incident was said to have occurred at a department store in mid-1990s, although Trump commenting on the verdict said, according to PBS News: “I have absolutely no idea who this lady is.” In the case of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Virginia Giuffre in the United States it ended in an out-of-court settlement. Prince Andrew paid the lady an unspecified sum of money in compensation. BBC reported at the time that Prince Andrew was stripped of all military titles, the use of the title His Royal Highness and royal patronages by the Palace. President Bill Clinton escaped being impeached by the Senate by the whiskers following allegations by intern Monica Lenwisky.

The alleged interventionist plea by Natasha’s husband to Akpabio to allow his wife to table her motions did not awaken in him a suspicion that Natasha could have told her husband something. He ought to have known that from then he was carrying a burden and he has been lent feet of clay. Some other person in his shoes would have been cautious and would have bent over backwards to encourage Natasha come up with as many motions as she could dream up. What’s more, in a blatant show of power Natasha had her seat reallocated without as little as courtesy of an advanced notice. She came into the hallowed Red Chamber only to find that her seat had been moved. Akpabio finding himself in a similar seating dispute a few years back with Dr. Bukola Saraki in the chair as the Senate President was in piercing rage in which he invested seemingly all his might. Fellow Senators had to intervene to calm nerves. Former Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo refreshed memories of the incident only on Wednesday, speaking on Arise News Prime Time. He said it was over a seat and there was an altercation between Akpabio and Saraki “which was resolved maturely without suspension.”

Natasha saw in her experiences and Akpabio’s body language some payback for turning down his alleged romantic advances. The last straw was the seating rearrangement. These were the background to her protest. Is there any day there is no voice of dissent or protest in the Senate? Natasha asked why her own protest which landed her suspension of six months without pay is different. She said she did not insult anyone on the fateful day nor did she break any rules. Akpabio did not look far to realise that an insinuation of this nature was going to wake up a sleeping dog.

The case of the former Acting MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) came to mind. In 2020 she claimed she slapped the same Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of making love advances to her. This has been resuscitated, thus lending credence to Natasha’s claims. Instead of pro-Akpabio forces in the Senate to work discretely to placate Natasha, they are talking about Senate rules. As if no one is sensing that if the issue is not swiftly and properly resolved, it may get out of control and escalate an already embarrassing saga. Her State Government said she should not come to the state, citing security concerns. I believe Natasha has no problem with her constituents in Kogi Central. She, in fact, owes them a journey home to put them fully in the picture. They should hear directly from her, from the horse’s mouth. In other words, if she was suspended as she has been for six months, where else should she think of going first? Not to her constituency?

Does the State she represents not owe her adequate security now that she has become a controversial lady, more so that her security details had been withdrawn and her salary stopped for the duration of her suspension as parts of her punishment by her colleagues in the Senate who accused her of misconduct.

The Kogi State government described her as “an incurable liar, a serial manipulator. She is a desperate politician who has built her political career on falsehood.” The government’s statement goes as follows: “This is yet another desperate and calculated attempt by an incurable liar and serial manipulator to mislead the public, inciting unrest, and present herself (sic) as a victim after deliberately violating the ban on political gatherings imposed by the State Government to maintain law and order…We call on security agencies to take note of her reckless utterances and inflammatory actions that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the state. She should be held accountable for her blatant attempts to incite violence and cause unnecessary tension.”

There is a subsisting attempt to recall her by her constituents the authenticity of which is now doubtful. The rousing reception she received on landing at Ihima, her hometown, in Okehi Local Government Area has cast serious doubts on the verity of the recall claim. She arrived in her Okehi local government area by helicopter she said was procured for her by her husband, feeling triumphant and she exclaimed that she was back in her homeland, where she is the proud daughter of Dr. Abdul Akpoti. “I am an Ebira woman, the daughter of Dr. Abdul Akpoti. They tried to stop me from coming home. We own Ebira together, and no Senate President would stop me from coming home.”

She braved all odds—ban on public gathering and curfew ahead of her flying in. Roads of prospective participants at the gathering were blocked, yet the multitude was unbelievable, stretching beyond sight. They found their way to the reception. Those who gathered there defied all odds, too, avoiding roads that were blocked. With the heroic reception which featured singing and dancing, who will be in doubt that the so-called attempt at recalling her from the Senate must have been orchestrated by powerful interested elements in the state and beyond as she claimed, not by the ordinary people in her constituency who voted for her to represent them. They sang throatily, “Na our mama be dis oh!” They carried placards extolling her goodness and support for them, and they expressed genuine love to their benefactor.

On an earlier occasion, she gave an assurance of her commitment to improving the welfare of her people, especially “women and children who are the most vulnerable” during an economic crisis. On the day in question, she distributed palliatives to them in the rain. One of the women touched by her effort said: “This is a great relief for us. Senator Natasha has always stood by the people, and today’s gesture proves her genuine concern for our wellbeing.”

Commenting on the recall effort, Natasha said the petitioners were members of the opposition party, APC, and INEC must have helped them to perfect their petition and Nigeria and the world in general should ask how in two days 250, 000 petitioners could sign to recall her. She said the petitioners were unidentified names with fictitious addresses. “We saw what happened. They came around and deceived our people that they had empowerment for them with their PVC. They took advantage of our women’s illiteracy. They took advantage of poverty… The recall will not be successful.” She added: “No amount of threats and intimidation will silence my voice in seeking justice. No chain can bind me.”

To corroborate her claim of forged signatures on the petition, a prominent and vocal figure, Farouk Garba, in the community was quoted by the media as saying: “Nobody visited my polling unit to ask for our signature for the recall of our senator. We are waiting for the people who forged our signature to come.”

What the Kogi State Government ought to have done was to formally invite Natasha home, hear her own side of the story, what is happening to her in the Senate. It is an occasion to close ranks. She is widely regarded as one of the best and most resourceful members of the Senate. The testimonial ought to be a source of pride to them that they cannot afford to lose. Following the meeting which should include a few representatives of her Senatorial zone, respected leaders from the state would be assembled. The said leaders would go to Abuja and hold a series of meetings behind closed doors with the leaders of the Senate with the singular object of arresting the deteriorating situation and resolving the disputations. A few leaders of thought, some former Senators and disinterested individuals from other parts of the country could be co-opted.

Nowhere is the abuse and unfreedom of women so nauseatingly pasted on their forehead than Afghanistan where by law women cannot go out to any public space unaccompanied by a male relative. Girls have been banned from secondary schools and prohibited from taking university entrance examinations since 2022. As of July 2023, beauty salons were ordered by the Taliban to shut down.

The Taliban may appear to be succeeding in putting the women in chains since their return to power in December, 2021 after 20 years out of power. But having found their feet and power during the years of the U.S. backed Administration of Hamid Karzai in Afghanistan pushed by George Bush when they had expanded educational spaces, when they began to boast of doctors in their ranks; when they were teachers, magistrates and judges, the women are resisting the oppression with all the powers with which women are endowed–silent but sure and unmistakable. They got their encouragement and push from Laura Bush. First Lady Laura Bush took over her husband, the President’s weekly radio programme during which she addressed the situation in Afghanistan, putting special emphasis on the suppression of women and children. By 2001, when the Taliban fell, fewer than one million children were in school. But through her efforts, by 2008, children enrolment in schools had climbed to six million, one-third of them girls. She mobilized funds in the United States to build schools for the Afghans. So, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan going to the UN to appraise the world on her experiences could not have been for nothing.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has demonstrated determination and strength. Women with such determination, strength of character and strength of followership can hardly be put down if their cause is right. Little wonder, woman activist, Aisha Yesufu, proud of the unrelenting, irrepressible posture of Natasha, said every State must send, at least, three Natashas to the National Assembly, henceforth.

The world is still groping in the dark with the self-evident collapse everywhere including the so-called civilized world, yielding to an awakening consequent on the pressure of the Light. The pressure is the trigger and instrument of purification that is sweeping through the world in these times, manifesting in the acceleration and intensification of events, bad and good, wholesome and unwholesome, bringing an end to man’s inhumanity to man– until the whole world is cleansed of pestilential elements ahead of the Millennium. With the pressure of the Light, coming from the Son of Man, governments will sooner than later be in place only in accordance with the Will of God.

As I have said before in these pages, leaders are born, not made; they are sent, not electable.