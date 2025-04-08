Rising populism shouldn’t stop reparations talks – African Union

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) — The rise of right-wing populism in Europe and other parts of the world should not stop Africa from pushing for reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism, according to the African Union’s head of diaspora affairs.

Angela Naa Afoley Odai, who leads the AU’s diaspora division, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday: “There is no better time as this to discuss the issue of reparations as Africans … irrespective of the various issues going on that may seem intimidating.”

Some African leaders have expressed concern that the global rise in populism could hinder serious dialogue on the issue. Jose Maria Neves, president of the African island nation of Cape Verde, previously stated that the growing influence of right-wing politics has made meaningful debate more difficult. He warned that discussing reparations in the “public arena” could worsen political divisions in European countries with colonial histories, such as Portugal, France, and Britain.

While global support for reparations has been increasing, it has also faced significant resistance. Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he “doesn’t see it happening,” and many European leaders have been unwilling to even discuss the matter.

Despite this opposition, African leaders launched a renewed push for reparations in February. They plan to present a clear framework outlining what reparations should include—ranging from financial compensation and official acknowledgments of historical injustices to policy reforms.

In a statement, the African Union said that reparations efforts could involve “diplomatic pressure or legal actions at international courts.”

Afoley Odai emphasized that diplomatic engagement is a key part of the AU’s strategy. She highlighted the importance of collaboration with the Caribbean to “build a united front” involving Africans on the continent and across the diaspora.

She also noted that ongoing ties between the African Union and the European Union—including joint summits and partnerships—will be used as platforms to advocate for reparations.

Critics of reparations argue that current governments and institutions should not be held accountable for historical wrongs. However, supporters believe that reparations are essential to address the long-term impact of slavery and colonialism, such as structural racism. They also argue that modern states continue to benefit from wealth accumulated during centuries of exploitation.