Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICAPOLITICS

Rising populism shouldn’t stop reparations talks – African Union

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Rising populism shouldn’t stop reparations talks - African Union

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) — The rise of right-wing populism in Europe and other parts of the world should not stop Africa from pushing for reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism, according to the African Union’s head of diaspora affairs.

Angela Naa Afoley Odai, who leads the AU’s diaspora division, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday: “There is no better time as this to discuss the issue of reparations as Africans … irrespective of the various issues going on that may seem intimidating.”

Some African leaders have expressed concern that the global rise in populism could hinder serious dialogue on the issue. Jose Maria Neves, president of the African island nation of Cape Verde, previously stated that the growing influence of right-wing politics has made meaningful debate more difficult. He warned that discussing reparations in the “public arena” could worsen political divisions in European countries with colonial histories, such as Portugal, France, and Britain.

While global support for reparations has been increasing, it has also faced significant resistance. Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he “doesn’t see it happening,” and many European leaders have been unwilling to even discuss the matter.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Despite this opposition, African leaders launched a renewed push for reparations in February. They plan to present a clear framework outlining what reparations should include—ranging from financial compensation and official acknowledgments of historical injustices to policy reforms.

In a statement, the African Union said that reparations efforts could involve “diplomatic pressure or legal actions at international courts.”

Afoley Odai emphasized that diplomatic engagement is a key part of the AU’s strategy. She highlighted the importance of collaboration with the Caribbean to “build a united front” involving Africans on the continent and across the diaspora.

She also noted that ongoing ties between the African Union and the European Union—including joint summits and partnerships—will be used as platforms to advocate for reparations.

Critics of reparations argue that current governments and institutions should not be held accountable for historical wrongs. However, supporters believe that reparations are essential to address the long-term impact of slavery and colonialism, such as structural racism. They also argue that modern states continue to benefit from wealth accumulated during centuries of exploitation.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria Immigration Service advances digitalization to curb corruption and improve efficiency

USAfrica BrkNEWS: Literary giant Prof. Emmanuel Obiechina dies in U.S

A grand dam with the power to transform Africa

Liberia Students Scholarship annual banquet on Dec 18

Survey predicts increased job opportunities in Canada by early 2025

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Genocide, land grabbing” in latest killing of 52, displacement of 2500 in Nigeria’s Plateau State, says Governor  “Genocide, land grabbing” in latest killing of 52, displacement of 2500 in Nigeria’s Plateau State, says Governor 
Next Article U.S. to impose 104% tariff on China as trade war escalate U.S. to impose 104% tariff on China as trade war escalate
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!