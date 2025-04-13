Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Eswatini applauds Kenya’s role in land policy benchmarking visit

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Eswatini applauds Kenya’s role in land policy benchmarking visit
Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir (Center) poses for a photo with the Mozambique delegation when they paid him a courtesy call at his office at Ardhi House, Nairobi.

The Government of Eswatini has expressed profound appreciation to Kenya for its instrumental support and expertise during a recent benchmarking mission to strengthen Eswatini’s Land Policy and Property Valuation Bill.

In an official letter addressed to Kenyan authorities, Eswatini’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy commended Kenya for offering critical insights that are guiding the kingdom’s land policy reforms.

The benchmarking visit provided Eswatini’s delegation with firsthand exposure to Kenya’s robust land policy frameworks and property valuation systems. During the tour, Eswatini officials explored Kenya’s legislative structures, best practices, and innovative strategies—elements that are proving essential to Eswatini’s reform process.

“The insights and collaborative spirit demonstrated by your team were truly commendable,” the letter stated, addressing Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning, Hon. Generali Nixon Korir. “The exercise enabled us to critically evaluate our own policies and identify key areas for improvement in developing our Land Policy and Property Valuation Bill.”

Kenya’s emphasis on transparency and efficiency in land management has emerged as a model for Eswatini, which is working to modernize its own land governance systems.

In addition to technical learnings, the visit underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. Eswatini praised Kenya’s leadership in promoting intergovernmental cooperation across Africa and expressed optimism for continued collaboration.

“We look forward to building on this relationship and exploring future engagements that will further enhance our land governance systems,” said Lindiwe Mbingo, Principal Secretary in Eswatini’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy.

The inter-ministerial delegation from Eswatini, led by Principal Secretary for Local Government Mrs. Nonhlanhla Dlamini, was hosted by Kenya’s State Department for Lands and Physical Planning during a five-day benchmarking tour beginning March 18, 2025. The group visited Ardhi House and the National Geospatial Data Centre (NGDC) in Ruaraka.

Earlier this week, Lands PS Generali Nixon Korir also hosted a delegation from Mozambique led by Ambassador Hipolito Patricio, similarly in Kenya to study policy reforms and best practices in the land sector.

Kenya continues to position itself as a regional hub for land management and physical planning. Through strategic partnerships and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the country supports broader African development goals while reinforcing its leadership in land reforms, digitization of land records, and sustainable land use planning.

 

