Apple leads global smartphone market in Q1, driven by strong sales in India and Japan

(Reuters) — Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) claimed the top spot in global smartphone sales for the first quarter of 2025, fueled by the successful launch of the iPhone 16e and robust demand in emerging markets such as Japan and India, according to Counterpoint Research data released on Monday.

Apple captured 19% of the global smartphone market, edging out rival Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.KS), which held 18%, despite Apple experiencing flat or declining sales in more mature markets like the United States, Europe, and China.

The data suggests that Apple’s popularity in developing economies remains strong, even as the company faces growing competition in China from local brands like Huawei, and criticism over its lack of cutting-edge AI features.

Global Shipments Rise Despite Trade Tensions

A separate report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), which tracks shipments rather than direct sales to consumers, showed that global smartphone shipments rose 1.5% in Q1. According to IDC, Apple front-loaded shipments to avoid the impact of potential tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Amid escalating trade tensions and market volatility, Apple chartered cargo flights to ship up to 1.5 million iPhones (approximately 600 tons) from India to the U.S. in anticipation of new import duties. However, Trump’s recent decision to exclude smartphones, computers, and certain electronics from the sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods helped boost tech stocks on Monday.

Apple shares were up about 3.5% following the news.

“The recent exemption by the U.S. government pausing smartphone import tariffs from China offers temporary relief for U.S. companies,” said Ryan Reith, Group Vice President at IDC.

“But heavy reliance on China’s supply chain persists amid ongoing tariff volatility. Right now, the focus for U.S. smartphone brands should be taking advantage of the exemption by building and shipping as much as possible.”

Outlook: Market Faces Tariff-Driven Headwinds

Despite Apple’s strong quarter, Counterpoint warned that overall smartphone market growth may decline in 2025 due to continued tariff-related uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

In the global rankings, Xiaomi (1810.HK) held third place, while Vivo and OPPO rounded out the top five smartphone vendors worldwide.