Harvard University rejects Trump’s funding conditions

(CBSN) — Harvard University announced Monday, April 14, 2025, that it will not accept a proposed agreement from the Trump administration that would tie continued federal funding to sweeping reforms at the institution. In a firm response, Harvard said it “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

The standoff comes after the administration disclosed on March 31 that it was reviewing approximately $9 billion in federal grants and contracts with the Ivy League university to ensure compliance with federal regulations, including civil rights obligations. The move is part of a broader investigation by the U.S. Department of Education into alleged antisemitic incidents on college campuses nationwide.

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off federal funds to universities that permit what he calls “illegal protests,” especially those supporting Palestinian causes.

Government Demands

A letter sent to Harvard on April 11 outlined strict conditions the university must meet to maintain its financial relationship with the federal government. These demands included:

Leadership reforms

An immediate halt to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs

An audit of “viewpoint diversity” among students and faculty

“Meaningful discipline” for students who participated in a pro-Palestinian tent encampment on Harvard Yard

The administration’s demands mirror similar action taken in March, when it canceled $400 million in federal contracts and grants to Columbia University, citing “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

Harvard Responds

Harvard President Alan Garber acknowledged the university has taken steps to address antisemitism and pledged to do more. However, he rejected the proposed federal agreement, stating it “goes beyond the power of the federal government.”

“The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” Garber said in a statement.

Garber emphasized the value of federally funded research conducted at Harvard, noting that such work has led to breakthroughs in medicine, engineering, and science.

“For the government to retreat from these partnerships now risks not only the health and well-being of millions of individuals, but also the economic security and vitality of our nation,” he added.

Financial Freeze and Government Reaction

In response to Harvard’s refusal, the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism announced a freeze on $2.2 billion in multi-year federal grants and $60 million in multi-year contracts to the university.

“Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation’s most prestigious universities,” the task force said. “Federal investment does not come without the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws.”

The group condemned the “harassment of Jewish students” and said elite institutions must commit to “meaningful change” if they wish to continue receiving taxpayer support.

Financial Uncertainty Ahead

In March, Harvard announced a hiring freeze, citing “substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies.” The university revealed it received $686 million in federal research support in 2024, its largest source of funding.

As the standoff between Harvard and the Trump administration escalates, other universities are closely watching the outcome, anticipating potential ripple effects on federal funding, academic freedom, and campus governance.