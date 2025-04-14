U.S. federal workers accept Trump-Musk’s buyout offer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A growing number of U.S. federal employees are accepting a second round of buyout offers initiated under President Donald Trump and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s effort to reduce the federal government’s size and spending.

Among them is Nick Gioia, a U.S. Army veteran who was terminated from the Department of Agriculture in February, later reinstated and placed on paid leave following a court ruling. He has now accepted the new buyout, citing emotional burnout after months of upheaval.

“For some of us, the time has come to step away before this experience completely erodes what remains of our well-being,” Gioia told Reuters.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, has spearheaded a campaign of layoffs, buyouts, and restructuring that has caused anxiety and confusion across federal agencies.

Growing Resignations Amid Turmoil

The second wave of buyout offers—emailed in recent days—was sent to employees across at least six major agencies, including the General Services Administration (GSA). The offer allows employees to go on paid leave until September 30 in exchange for agreeing to resign.

“I didn’t want to take this one, but it’s just been such a confusing and unsettling few months,” said a GSA worker who requested anonymity. “I’m emotionally exhausted. I basically hit an emotional brick wall last week.”

This follows an earlier buyout round in January, when over 75,000 federal employees accepted offers as part of a broader purge that has seen more than 200,000 workers pushed out of the civil service. The initial program was branded the “Deferred Resignation Program.”

Legal and Fiscal Concerns

Some unions and employees have questioned the legality and funding of the buyouts, particularly since Congress has not appropriated specific funds to support the payments.

Still, Trump administration officials argue the offers are binding and do not need congressional approval. With Congress controlled by Trump’s Republican Party, opposition has been limited.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the federal government is bloated and inefficient, and he aims to reduce “waste and fraud.”

A Tougher Economic Reality

Bill Hoagland, a former Senate Budget Committee director and veteran GOP staffer, noted that the economic outlook has dimmed since the first round of resignations, due to Trump’s escalating trade war with China and broader tariff policies.

“Employees leaving the government are entering a far tougher job market than just a few weeks ago,” Hoagland warned. “We’re potentially heading into a recession.”

Despite those concerns, more workers are taking the second offer. One GSA staffer said many of their peers believe they’ll be terminated if they don’t accept.

Pressure to Exit

Daniel Meyer, an employment attorney at Tully Rinckey PLLC, said several of his federal worker clients had accepted the second buyout after facing internal pressure.

“That puts pressure on the employees to leave,” Meyer said. “They looked at the deferred resignation program and found it more attractive than staying.”

While the scope of resignations under this second wave remains unclear, the widespread emotional fatigue and instability gripping federal workers reflect the ongoing volatility within Washington’s civil service under the Trump-Musk overhaul.