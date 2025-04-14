U.S. imposes strict registration rule for foreign nationals staying over 30 days

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has introduced a sweeping new immigration rule requiring all foreign nationals residing in the United States for more than 30 days to register with the federal government.

Announced this week, the rule is among the most stringent immigration measures in recent years. Non-compliance will attract severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, deportation, and permanent bans from re-entry into the United States.

The DHS made the announcement via a social media post titled “Message to Illegal Aliens,” tagging President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Foreign nationals present in the U.S. longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport,” the agency posted.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

According to DHS, consequences for failing to register include:

$998 daily fine for individuals remaining in the country after receiving a final removal order.

$1,000–$5,000 fine for those who pledge to self-deport but fail to leave.

Imprisonment for persistent violators.

Permanent bans from future legal entry into the U.S.

The DHS warned that delays in registration would lead to harsher outcomes:

“The longer you wait, the higher the penalty, and the slimmer your chances of returning,” the agency cautioned.

Voluntary Departure Still Available

The department also announced a “safe exit” option for undocumented individuals willing to self-deport voluntarily.

Benefits of this option include:

Choosing their own departure flight.

Keeping their U.S. earnings if they have not committed crimes.

Maintaining eligibility for future legal immigration.

Access to subsidized return flights for those unable to afford travel costs.

“Self-deport now,” the DHS urged, as it prepares to intensify enforcement efforts in the coming weeks.

Key Details to Note

The directive is part of the Trump administration’s broader strategy to tighten immigration controls.

Individuals on valid visas (e.g., H-1B, F-1) are not immediately affected by the rule.

However, if a visa expires or becomes invalid—due to job loss or program termination—the holder becomes unlawfully present and falls under the new regulation’s scope.

In such cases, visa holders must either exit the U.S. or face the same penalties.

DHS emphasized that maintaining visa compliance has become more critical than ever under the new policy landscape.