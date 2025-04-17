Google illegally built, sustains “monopoly power”, rules U.S Judge

USAfricaLive: Google illegally built, sustains “monopoly power” and maintains dominance through its web advertising business. This is the ruling made a few minutes ago on April 17, 2025 by District Judge Leonie Brinkema, of the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, on the $31 billion portion of Google’s ad business that matches website publishers with advertisers.

Google unfairly and illegally tied its ad server and ad exchange. It made it possible for , Google to “establish and protect its monopoly power in these two markets.” By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247