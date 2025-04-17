Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ADVERTISEMENTSBUSINESSLIVING

Google illegally built, sustains “monopoly power”, rules U.S Judge

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Google

USAfricaLive: Google illegally built, sustains “monopoly power” and maintains dominance through its web advertising business. This is the ruling made a few minutes ago on April 17, 2025 by District Judge Leonie Brinkema, of the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, on the $31 billion portion of Google’s ad business that matches website publishers with advertisers.

Google unfairly and illegally tied its ad server and ad exchange. It made it possible for , Google to “establish and protect its monopoly power in these two markets.” By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

Beauty and adventure in oasis
Rwanda’s most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years
USAfrica: Blame game is not policy game. By Oseloka H. Obaze
Nigeria: Reps call for suspension of Samoa Agreement over alleged LGBT clause
WWE’s Vince McMahon “retires” as “Chairman and CEO”, paid employee $3M to hide an affair
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Trump versus the rest of the world. By Chido Nwangwu Trump versus the rest of the world. By Chido Nwangwu
Next Article USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!