USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner

Following his nomination by the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and successful screening by the Imo House of Assembly (IMHA), Prof. Bernard Thompson Ikegwuoha has returned to his previous position as Commissioner for Education.

The swearing-in was held in the new Exco Chamber at the Government House, Owerri on April 2, 2025.

Prof. Ikegwuoha’s administrative achievements and scholarly capacity during his first appointment, according to USAfricaLive.com sources in Owerri, left very impressive and rfor the Governor. Hence, he brought back the multi-lingual political scientist and prolific writer.

By Chido Nwangwu

@Chido247