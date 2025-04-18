Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner
H.E. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in a Warm Handshake with Prof. B. T. O Ikegwuoha, During His Swearing in as Hon. Commissioner, at the Government House EXCO Chambers, April 2, 2025.

Following his nomination by the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and successful screening by the Imo House of Assembly (IMHA), Prof. Bernard Thompson Ikegwuoha has returned to his previous position as Commissioner for Education.
The swearing-in was held in the new Exco Chamber at the Government House, Owerri on April 2, 2025.

Prof. Ikegwuoha’s administrative achievements and scholarly capacity during his first appointment, according to USAfricaLive.com sources in Owerri, left very impressive and rfor the Governor. Hence, he brought back the multi-lingual political scientist and prolific writer.
By Chido Nwangwu
@Chido247

Our 'fada', who art in Villa. By Suyi Ayodele
Comoros' Supreme Court grants Assoumani approval for 4th term bid
Samuel Eto'o banned by FIFA from attending Cameroon matches for six months
USAfrica special: NOLLYWOOD and African-theme Movies in the Diaspora. By Chudi Okafor
USAfrica: Imo Gov picks Onyeagucha as SSG; Okewulonu as Chief of Staff
