Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis dies at age 88

USAfricaonline.com : The announcement was made early this morning of April 21, 2025.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope’s death in a statement released by the Vatican during the early hours of Monday.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” the Cardinal said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized.”

The ceremony and procedures to elect his successor will soon begin at a conclave.

