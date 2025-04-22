Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICAPOLITICS

Ghana’s President suspends chief justice Torkornoo, orders investigation into petitions

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana’s President suspends chief justice Torkornoo, orders investigation into petitions
Ghana's President-elect John Dramani Mahama takes the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony for his second term, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana January 7, 2025

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo with immediate effect, following the submission of three petitions against her, according to a statement released by the presidency on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The decision came after consultations with the Council of State, during which the president concluded that a prima facie case had been established. A special committee has now been formed to investigate the allegations outlined in the petitions, the statement said.

Details of the accusations have not been disclosed, and further comment from the presidential office was not immediately available.

Chief Justice Torkornoo, the third woman to serve in the role, was appointed in June 2023 by former president Nana Akufo-Addo. Earlier this year, she faced a separate removal attempt, which President Akufo-Addo dismissed, citing “several deficiencies” in that particular petition.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Torkornoo’s suspension marks a significant development in Ghana’s judicial landscape. The country is preparing to examine the credibility of the claims made against its top judicial officer.

USAfrica: What will Biden tell Tinubu, in New York? By Chido Nwangwu
Ebola doctor dies of virus
Seplat Energy gets Buhari’s consent for acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited 
Air Algeria launches direct flights to Nigeria
Fire ravages Lagos Plank Market with property worth millions
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the North and our votes. By Suyi Ayodele Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the North and our votes. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!