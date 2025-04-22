Ghana’s President suspends chief justice Torkornoo, orders investigation into petitions

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo with immediate effect, following the submission of three petitions against her, according to a statement released by the presidency on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The decision came after consultations with the Council of State, during which the president concluded that a prima facie case had been established. A special committee has now been formed to investigate the allegations outlined in the petitions, the statement said.

Details of the accusations have not been disclosed, and further comment from the presidential office was not immediately available.

Chief Justice Torkornoo, the third woman to serve in the role, was appointed in June 2023 by former president Nana Akufo-Addo. Earlier this year, she faced a separate removal attempt, which President Akufo-Addo dismissed, citing “several deficiencies” in that particular petition.

Torkornoo’s suspension marks a significant development in Ghana’s judicial landscape. The country is preparing to examine the credibility of the claims made against its top judicial officer.