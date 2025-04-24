Air Peace grounds flights as NiMet strike halts weather services

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, suspended all flight operations on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, following an indefinite strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet). The strike disrupted the provision of critical weather and navigational data essential for aviation safety.

Although the airline initially operated scheduled flights earlier in the day, it was forced to ground its entire fleet as the strike persisted and weather conditions worsened.

Air Peace attributed its decision to the unavailability of NiMet’s meteorological services, calling it a major safety risk. The airline emphasized that without proper weather guidance, it could not risk the lives of passengers, crew members, or the safety of its aircraft.

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, was reportedly heard on a phone call asking if the strike had been called off. Upon receiving confirmation that the industrial action was ongoing, he gave an immediate order to cancel all remaining flights for the day.

“With NiMet on strike, there is no meteorological guidance. The weather is bad at this time, and we cannot fly blind. We are not ready to jeopardize lives, aircraft, or crew,” an Air Peace spokesperson confirmed.

Despite the airline’s precautionary move, reports suggest that some other domestic carriers continued to operate flights. A Lagos-based travel agent said flights had largely stopped earlier in the day, while a counterpart in Abuja claimed that a few departures were still occurring as late as Wednesday evening.

Fare Spike and Passenger Frustration

The strike also contributed to a surge in ticket prices. One traveler reported being quoted N400,000 for a one-way ticket—more than triple the typical fare of about N120,000. Unable to afford the inflated price, the traveler opted for road transport instead.

Uncertainty and Safety Concerns

NiMet plays a vital role in Nigeria’s aviation sector, providing real-time data on weather patterns, visibility, and wind conditions that guide pilot decisions and ensure safe airport operations. The agency’s strike, which began without prior notice on April 23, severely disrupted these services, raising significant safety and regulatory concerns.

As of the time of reporting, NiMet had not released any official statement or update on its social media platforms, leaving the specific reasons behind the strike unclear.

The disruption has exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s aviation sector during service outages, particularly in the absence of coordinated communication. While Air Peace took swift action to prioritize safety, the mixed response from other carriers and the sharp rise in ticket prices have left many passengers confused and stranded.

Other domestic airlines had yet to issue public statements addressing how the NiMet strike was affecting their operations or what safety measures they were adopting in the interim.