Congo and M23 rebels commit to peace talks in Qatar

Congo and M23 rebels commit to peace talks in Qatar
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, March 18, 2025. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout

(Reuters) — The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels pledged on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, to work towards peace following high-level talks in Qatar, offering a glimmer of hope after a surge in violence earlier this year raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Both parties released identical statements after their delegations left Qatar earlier this week, following more than a week of discussions. While the agreement marked a step forward, sources from both delegations expressed frustration with the slow pace of negotiations.

“Both parties reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities, a categorical rejection of any hate speech and intimidation, and call on local communities to uphold these commitments,” the statement read.

Describing the talks as “frank and constructive,” the statement did not specify if or when another round of negotiations would occur.

Since January, M23 has launched an unprecedented offensive, seizing control of two of eastern Congo’s largest cities. The assault has killed thousands and intensified fears of a wider war in the region.

Qatar’s latest diplomatic push follows a surprise meeting it brokered last month between Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Both leaders called for a ceasefire after their meeting, which laid the groundwork for direct talks between Congo and M23—a group Congo had previously refused to engage with, labeling it a terrorist organization.

Rwanda has consistently denied backing M23, insisting its forces are acting in self-defense against Congo’s army and ethnic Hutu militias linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which killed approximately one million people, predominantly ethnic Tutsis.

The United Nations and Western governments support Congo’s position, accusing Rwanda of aiding the rebels with troops and arms.

Sources close to the Qatar talks said the negotiations were hindered by disagreements over confidence-building measures. Proposals such as releasing prisoners accused of ties to Rwanda and M23 triggered heated disputes, nearly derailing the discussions.

“They are asking for too much. They don’t even control two of the 26 provinces,” said a Congolese government source. “Our justice system is independent. We cannot give in to every demand. Crimes have been committed—some must face justice.”

A representative from the M23-led rebel coalition confirmed the delegations left Doha when the talks stalled over these sticking points.

Despite the setbacks, diplomats said Qatar succeeded in persuading both sides to issue a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to pursuing a truce.

“This is a crucial step towards ending the violence,” said Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a UN source confirmed that fighting had resumed in Walikale, a strategic mining territory in eastern Congo. M23 had recently withdrawn from the area, calling it a goodwill gesture ahead of the peace talks.

