The unraveling of Nigeria’s opposition PDP. By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) once stood as a formidable force in Nigerian politics, having tested the waters of national power for 16 years.

During its reign, it faced a robust opposition from parties such as the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), which understood the need for an effective alliance and strong opposition, ultimately leading to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC ousted the PDP from power in 2015.

Yet, it is disheartening to witness the current state of (the leadership of the) PDP, which can only be described as unserious.

The political party that once commanded respect and authority is now crumbling under the weight of its own internal contradictions and failures.

Today’s exodus of all of the key members and stakeholders from the PDP to the APC in Delta State is a glaring testament to this decline.

Notably, the departure of Delta State PDP members, alongside the looming defection of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, underscores a party in disarray. Such a mass exodus is not merely a sign of discontent; it is indicative of a party that has lost its grip on the political landscape. The PDP’s inability to retain its members speaks volumes about its current relevance and effectiveness as an opposition party.

One of the most glaring examples of the PDP’s unseriousness is its failure to take decisive action against its own members who engage in anti-party activities. The case of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is particularly telling. Despite his clear and public anti-party stance, the PDP has chosen to remain silent, failing to suspend him or hold him accountable. This inaction reflects a lack of political will and a failure to uphold the principles of party discipline. It raises the question: how can a party that once wielded significant power allow its members to undermine its integrity without consequence?

The political landscape is shifting, and the PDP’s inability to adapt is becoming increasingly evident. The recent rejection of proposed opposition coalitions by its governors is a serious indication that many within its ranks may be working in favour of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This rejection is not merely a strategic miscalculation; it is a clear signal that the PDP is losing its relevance as a credible opposition force. It further suggests that the party’s silence on the anti-party activities of its key members confirms its indirect support for President Tinubu’s re-election.

Meanwhile, as the PDP falters, the APC is forging alliances with its key state governors. Governors like Peter Mba of Enugu and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom who openly declared his support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid are already in a good romance with the APC. This shift in allegiance is not just a political manoeuvre; it represents a significant realignment of power that could solidify the APC’s dominance in the upcoming elections. The confirmed political marriage with other opposition state governors, such as Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, further cements the APC’s position as the leading party in Nigeria.

The implications of these developments are profound. If the current trajectory continues, the victory of President Tinubu in the 2027 elections will be practically guaranteed. The political landscape is shaping up in such a way that on the election day, the results may be clear well before 1 PM, with a wide margin victory for the APC. This scenario is not merely speculative; it is grounded in the observable trends of party loyalty and alignment that are currently unfolding.

While I recognize the necessity of supporting President Tinubu’s re-election, given the lack of viable alternatives, it is crucial to acknowledge the dangers of allowing a single party to dominate the political landscape. A one-party state is detrimental to democracy, stifling dissent and limiting the diversity of political thought. The PDP’s current trajectory, characterized by internal strife and a lack of serious opposition, poses a significant threat to the democratic fabric of Nigeria.

The PDP’s decline is a cautionary tale about the importance of political seriousness and accountability.

The mass exodus of key members, the failure to address anti-party activities, and the rejection of opposition coalitions all point to a party that is losing its way.

As we approach the next, major election, it is imperative for the PDP to reflect on its shortcomings and take decisive action to reclaim its position as a credible opposition force.

Otherwise, the future of Nigerian democracy may be at stake, and the consequences could be dire.