The crux of the matter and our communities. By Abdu Rafiu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Abdu Rafiu is the contributor of ‘The Ram Column’ to USAfrica.

My colleague, Funke Egbemode, is back at her beat after a stint in government, as Commissioner for Information, back to do what she knows how to do best. When my colleagues go into government, I say they have gone in for their IT! They have gone to see the inside of government, to see, learn and familiarise themselves with those things that are kept away from the rest of us despite the vaunted claim to transparency. Brandish your typewriter, nay computer–(I am sorry, I am of the old school) — before senior government functionaries and wave the Freedom of Information Act gazette demanding this or asking for that, what you are told is the law has not been domesticated.

To our relief, Femi Falana, a civil rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has fought the case successfully in one of the States.

What I am getting at is that Funke has studied the inner recess of government, how their minds work there—which is what makes her piece this week frightening, indeed, ominous: “This regular festival of human sacrifice cannot stop where about 5000 smooth -talking politicians talk about where power must be,” she wrote. “Just a few people in the North enjoy a ‘northern presidency.’ Only the children of those few attend school in Switzerland and live in New York… The voters and their children are socialized to mass produce children after mass weddings. They have been told that it is their destiny to serve and slave.”

The crux of the matter: “Do you see the northern leaders de-emphasizing age-old ways and hauling the almajiris to school or teaching them coding? Do you see young northerners in the cattle business quitting nomadic life? Do you see the farmlands of Benue and Plateau safe from and devastation they leave behind? Do you see farmers going to bed with their two eyes closed and returning home safely after every farm day? Do you? I don’t.”

I had pencilled down the killings in both Plateau and Benue States for my contemplation this week until my attention was drawn to the compelling piece by Funke, and that of Suyi Oba Ayodele.

Captioned “The killings won’t stop”, Funke wrote:

“You can’t kill a cow.

“You can’t caution the herders.

“The farmers, tired of crying and bellyaching, are fighting back.

“Herders are killing farmers.”

Funke Egbemode was commenting on the killings in Plateau and Benue States where in the former 150 persons were killed in two attacks within a week The death toll in Benue was at first 56, but as I was writing this, according to the Governor, the casualty figure had climbed to 83. And at Ilesa Baruba, in Kwara, gunmen struck, killing four persons and wounding two.

The point she did not press is the imperative of state police, a tier of our security architecture to which I have drawn attention repeatedly in this column. The other point on which I have hammered is the essence of Creation Knowledge which brings us to the awareness of the times we are in and the immutability of the mechanisms that govern these times and life—unyielding and self-acting. These are the Laws of Creation also referred to as the Laws of Nature or Divine Laws. We are to recognise necessary signs of the times.

The whole world is literally in turmoil. The waves will sweep through everywhere as the world is in the grip of the prophesied World Judgment. The pressure of the Light bearing down animates everything, bringing to life and awakening all that is slumbering or is dead in all mankind to face judgment. There is no hiding place for anyone anymore: the strengths and weakness will be brought out, to the fore. All that is wrong is coming to light, however well concealed or glossed over by our cleverness. All must reveal itself, visible to all men in every detail and then perish as a barren fruit. Goodness will receive fortification and weaknesses will constitute dross that will drag down. Nobility of soul becomes light and is protected while evil is dragged to its waterloo. One of the self-evident features of these times is the acceleration and intensification of events, sudden deaths, calamities and all! And of course, political and economic collapse! Conduct, thinking, relationships are affected.

Wars were predicted and rumours of war; so were drought, famine, flooding, hurricane and volcanic devastations. Climate change is another major feature of these times. Earlier this month, Nigerian Meteorological Agency NIMET issued severe weather alert, asking some southern States to prepare for flooding. The states listed were Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo and Anambra. Heavy rainfall would be accompanied by strong winds. Worse conditions were predicted for Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa. They were marked down as high-risk areas with rainfall climbing up to 50mm within 24 hours. Strong gusty winds with the potential to damage property were forecast for most of the northern states among them Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi with Benue, Kogi and Kwara featuring in the wind belt. In 2012, floods in Nigeria displaced 2million people while 363 were killed, according to National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA. In Kano, 5,300 houses were destroyed. In Dawakin Kudu alone 2, 300 houses were affected, said the State Relief and Emergency Agency. The August flooding in 2016 was calculated would cost the United States economy between $10billion and $15 billion (US Dollars). By September of that year flooding described as extra-ordinary damaged 40, 000 homes in South-East Louisiana. Scientists said at the time that Climate Change loaded the dice for Louisiana flood. Whether it is fire it is a picture of gloom. In 2014, there were 1, 298,000 fire incidents reported in the United States, damaging 300 vehicles and causing 3, 275 deaths. The following year, 2015, the record of fire incidents rose to 1,345,500, causing 3,280 civilian deaths, 15, 700 injuries and $14.3billion in property damages.

In his unique treasure book, The Gate Opens, Herbert Vollmann says: “Many indeed know of the coming of this World Judgment but they are still awaiting the trumpet-blasts which are to herald it. Let those who thus wait follow attentively just for once the news from the countries of the earth. Each day brings reports of political disturbances, economic distress, famine, of outrages and dreadful misery; plagues and drought afflict mankind, the earth quakes and destroys whole cities within seconds, deadly hurricanes rage along, volcanoes belch forth devastating fire, rivers overflow their banks, tearing away homesteads, cattle and men.

“Are these not trumpet-blasts for the Judgment, when here today and there tomorrow the waves of terror and dread roll over mankind, to shake them violently awake even at the last moment? What is sinister and new in this is the abundance of events never before experienced, the speed with which they follow one another. But who allows himself to be touched by them, unless they directly affect him personally?”

Terence McKenna, the verity of whose words and thought provoking which I am wont to refer for our reflection, states: “Nature is not mute, it is man that is deaf.” And this brings me to the main subject of today. As I did ask last week: What do these times say to us, to all mankind? Didn’t Prophet Isaiah give us the hint when he said: “Take counsel together, and it shall come to nought: speak the word, and it shall not stand: for God is with us”? (Isaiah 8: 10) Dake’s Annotated Reference Bible. It is the proverbial End-Time he spoke about, the great time of perplexity in which one conference follows another, but achieving nothing—when, according to Vollmann, distrust is everywhere, unrest and uneasiness, when hopelessness spreads ever more. God with us indicating the emergence of a new Era. And we read from the unique Work, In the Light of Truth, The Grail Message by Abd-ru-shin that the way out of the chaos and hopelessness; to joy and happiness, nobility, beauty and consciously being part of the wonderful life is to learn the Language of God in His Creation.

THE LANGUAGE OF THE LORD

“It is the sacred duty of the human spirit to investigate why it is living on earth, or in general in this Creation, in which it is suspended as if by a thousand threads. No man considers himself so insignificant as to imagine that his existence is without purpose, unless he makes it purposeless. In any case he deems himself too important. And yet there are only a few men on earth capable of laboriously detaching themselves from their spiritual indolence, so far as seriously to concern themselves with the investigation of their tasks on earth.

Again, it is solely indolence of the spirit that makes them willing to accept the firmly established doctrines of others. And it is indolence that lies in the reassurance that comes from thinking that it is great to adhere to the faith of their parents, without submitting its underlying principles to keen, careful and independent examination.

In all these matters men are now eagerly supported by calculating and selfish organisations, which believe that the best way to extend and safeguard their influence, and thus to increase their power, is by adding to the number of their adherents.

They are far from true recognition of God; for otherwise they would not bind the human spirit with the fetters of a firmly -established doctrine, but would have to educate it for the personal responsibility ordained by God, which fundamentally stipulates full freedom of spiritual decision! Only a spirit free in this respect can come to the true recognition of God that matures within him to the complete conviction which is essential for anyone who wishes to be uplifted to Luminous Heights; for only free, sincere conviction can help him to achieve this. –

But what have you done, you men! How have you suppressed this highest Grace of God and wantonly prevented it from developing, and from helping all earthmen to open up that path which safely leads them to peace, to joy, and to the highest bliss!

Consider this: that also in making a choice, in agreement or in obedience which as a result of spiritual indolence may be done only from habit or general custom, a personal decision is involved, laying upon the individual who makes it personal responsibilities according to the Laws of Creation!

Those who influence a human spirit to do this naturally bear a personal responsibility, which is inevitable and irrevocable. No thought or action, however trivial, can be erased from Creation without similar consequences. In the web of Creation the threads both for the individual and for the masses are accurately spun, awaiting redemptions, which in turn must eventually be received by the originators or producers, either as suffering or as joy, according to how they once issued from them, only now they have grown and are thus strengthened.

You are caught in the web of your own volitions, of your action, and are not released from it until the threads can fall away from you in the redemption.

Among all creatures in Creation the human spirit is the only one to have free will, which until today, he could not explain and did not understand, because within the narrow bounds of intellectual pondering he found no essential facts to prove it.

Hs free will lies in the decision, of which he may make many every hour. In the independent weaving of the Laws of Creation, however, is unswervingly subject to the consequences of every one of his personal decisions! Therein lies his responsibility, which is inseparably connected with the gift of free will to make decisions, which is peculiar to and an absolute part of human spirit.

Otherwise what would become of Divine Justice, which is firmly anchored in Creation as support, balance and maintenance of all the working therein?

In Its effects, however, it does not always take account of the short span of only one earth-life for a human spirit; but here there are entirely different conditions, as readers of my Message know.

You have often brought harm upon yourselves, and sometimes force it upon your children, through many superficial decisions. Even though you yourselves have proved too indolent still to summon up the strength to decide for yourselves in your deepest intuitive perception whether, regardless of all you have learnt, each word to which you decided to adhere can hold Truth, at least you should not seek to force the consequences of your indolence also upon your children, whom you thus plunge into misfortune.

Thus, what in one case is caused by spiritual freedom indolence, in others is brought about by calculating intellect.

Through both these enemies of spiritual freedom in decision mankind is now bound, except for a few who still try to summon up courage to bust this bound within them in order to become real human beings themselves, as follows from obedience to Divine Laws.

Divine Laws are true friends in everything, they are helpful blessings from the Will of God, Who thus open paths to salvation to everyone who strives towards it.

There is not a single other road to this than the one clearly shown by the Laws of God in Creation! The whole Creation is the Language of God, which you should earnestly strive to read, and which is by no means as difficult as you may think.

You belong to this Creation as a part of it, and therefore you must swing with it, work in it, and mature in learning from it; and thus through gaining in understanding you must rise ever higher, from one step to the next, drawing along through the radiation in order to ennoble everything that comes in contact with you on your way.

There will then spontaneously develop around you one beautiful miracle after another, which through reciprocal action will raise you ever higher.

Learn to recognise your path in Creation, and you will also know the purpose of your existence. Then you will be filled with grateful rejoicing, and the greatest happiness a human spirit is able to bear, which lies solely in the recognition of God!

The supreme bliss of the true recognition of God, however, can never grow out of an acquired blind faith, much less come to flower; but convinced knowledge, knowing conviction, alone gives the spirt what is necessary for this.

You earthmen are in this Creation to find supreme happiness! In the Living Language which God speaks to you! And to understand this Language, to learn it, and to sense inwardly the Will of God in it, that is your goal during your journey through Creation. In Creation itself, to which you belong, lies the explanation of the purpose of your existence, and at the same time also the recognition of your goal! In no other way can you find either!

This demands of you that you live Creation. But you are only able to live or experience it when you really know it.

With my Message I now open the Book of Creation for you! The Message clearly shows you the Language of God in creation, which you must learn to understand so that you can make it completely your own.

Just imagine a child on earth who cannot understand his father or mother because he has never learned the language they speak to him. Indeed, what is to become of such a child?

He does not even know what is expected of him, and will thus fall into one difficulty after the other, draw upon himself one sorrow after another, and probably end up utterly useless for any purpose or enjoyment on earth.

If he is to amount to anything, must not every child personally learn the language of his parents for himself? Nobody can do it for him!

Otherwise, he would never adjust himself, nor would he ever be able to mature and work on earth, but he would remain a hinderance, a burden to others, and would finally have to be segregated to prevent to prevent him from causing harm.

Could you expect anything else then?

You have, of course, inescapably to fulfil such a duty of the child towards your God, Whose Language you must learn to understand as soon as you desire His help. God, however, speaks to you in His Creation. If you want to advance in it, you must recognise His Language. Should you neglect it, you will be cut off from those who know the Language and adjust themselves to it, because you would otherwise cause harm and obstruction, without necessarily wishing to do so!

You must therefore do it! Do not forget this, and see that it is done now, otherwise, you will be helplessly abandoned to whatever threatens you. My Message will be a faithful helper to you!”