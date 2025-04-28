Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TECHNOLOGIES

Ghana: Meta faces legal action over moderator mental health claims

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana: Meta faces legal action over moderator mental health claims

A legal case has been initiated against Meta by a group of content moderators who allege that their work reviewing and removing distressing material on social media has caused them significant psychological harm.

The moderators are employed by Majorel, a company based in Accra that was contracted by Meta to screen content considered to violate community standards.

The workers report suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, and substance abuse, which they attribute directly to the nature of their roles.

They stated that “mental health support given by their employer was insufficient and that their pleas for help were ignored.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Teleperformance, the parent company of Majorel, has disputed these allegations, according to The Guardian.

This legal action follows a similar situation in Kenya, where more than 100 Facebook content moderators were diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder after being exposed to graphic content on the platform.

Social media companies rely on human moderators to remove offensive or harmful material and to help train automated systems designed to perform similar tasks.

USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders’ offshore secrets, hidden assets
Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict
Apapa denies receiving N500m, blames Peter Obi
Nigeria: Exchange rate hits five-week low, approaches N1,500/$1
Lula wraps up G20 summit, transfers leadership to South Africa
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Come quick, 2027. By Tunde Olusunle Come quick, 2027. By Tunde Olusunle
Next Article Tinubu’s state capture strategy and the coming reckoning of 2027. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa Tinubu’s state capture strategy and the coming reckoning of 2027. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!