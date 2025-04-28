Politicians, activists call for resistance against alleged “Tinubu’s march toward one-party State”

USAfricaLive.com

We are witnessing, with increasing dismay, a calculated and systematic effort by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismantle the democratic foundations of our republic and reduce Nigeria to a one-party State.”

Fellow Nigerians, Friends of Democracy,

We, the undersigned democrats, raise our voices in alarm and solidarity at this critical hour in the life of our nation. Nigeria’s democracy—hard-won through decades of struggle, sacrifice and steadfast resistance against authoritarian rule—is under grave threat.

We are witnessing, with increasing dismay, a calculated and systematic effort by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismantle the democratic foundations of our republic and reduce Nigeria to a one-party state.

Under this administration, political pluralism is being eroded not by persuasion or performance, but by bribery, blackmail and coercion. Serving and former governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and key opposition figures are decamping en masse to the ruling party, not out of conviction, but out of fear and pressure.



The pattern is disturbingly clear: an invitation by the EFCC for questioning on financial impropriety is swiftly followed by political capitulation. This weaponisation of state institutions for partisan gain corrodes public trust and undermines the integrity of our democracy.

We must say it clearly: a democracy without opposition is not a democracy.

The presence of multiplet a luxury—it is the lifeblood of any democratic system. And it provides citizens with real choices, ensures accountability, encourages debate and fosters innovation in governance.

The drift toward a one-party state is a betrayal of the ideals that many of us—and indeed President Tinubu himself—fought for during the darkest days of military dictatorship. It is not what we envisioned when we stood in the streets demanding civil rule. It is not what the constitution guarantees. And it is not what Nigeria’s future demands.

The implications of this creeping authoritarianism are dire:

• We risk returning to a culture of impunity, where the absence of opposition breeds arrogance and unaccountable governance.

• We jeopardise the federal character of our democracy by suffocating the diversity of voices and interests that make up our republic.

• We stifle the political space for young Nigerians to organise, question and contribute to the national discourse.

This must stop.

We call on Mr. President to remember the democratic path that brought him to power, to respect the multi-party architecture of our republic, and to end the persecution and intimidation of opposition leaders. The strength of a democracy lies not in the dominance of one party, but in the ability of many to coexist, compete and cooperate for the good of all.

We urge the Nigerian people, civil society, the media, and the international community to stand vigilant and speak out. History will not be kind to silence in the face of this unfolding danger.

We did not fight to end military dictatorship only to enthrone civilian authoritarianism. We must rise now to defend democracy, or risk losing it forever.

Signed:

1. Richard Akinnola

2. Abdul Mahmud

3. Dr. Sam Amadi

4. Auwa Ibrahim Musa (Rasfajani)

5. Nnimmo Bassey

6. Adeola Soetan

7. Uche Onyeagucha

8. Uzodinma Uwaogbe

9. Mma Odi

10. Osa Director

11. ⁠Prof. Adele Jinadu

12. ⁠Sen. Babafemi Ojudu

13. ⁠Abubakar Siddique Mohammed

14. ⁠Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

15. ⁠Chief Tola Adeniyi

16. Dr. Jibrin Ibrahim

17. Olufemi Adegbulugbe