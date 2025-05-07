Pat Utomi Launches Shadow Government to Challenge Tinubu’s Leadership

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has unveiled a shadow government under the Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government—an initiative designed to serve as a structured opposition to the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The virtual launch took place on Monday, May 5.

In line with models common in parliamentary democracies, the shadow government will mirror the current administration’s structure and focus on offering policy alternatives, fostering accountability, and scrutinizing government performance. Utomi described the effort as a “national emergency response” to what he considers the shortcomings of the Tinubu government.

According to Utomi, the shadow cabinet comprises individuals from various opposition parties and is tasked with evaluating government decisions and providing alternative strategies across critical sectors including the economy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, and constitutional reform.

Commenting on the trend of political defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Utomi said it highlights the fragile state of Nigerian democracy. “There’s a growing vacuum where credible opposition should exist, and that threatens the integrity of our democratic process,” he stated.

Utomi also criticized the federal government’s removal of the petroleum subsidy, claiming it was poorly planned and disguised as a product of political consensus. He emphasized that the shadow government would not only suggest better policy alternatives but also focus on upholding ethics, transparency, and integrity in governance.

The group plans to meet weekly to review national issues and propose reforms.

Among the prominent figures in the newly formed shadow cabinet is human rights activist Dele Farotimi, who heads the Ombudsman and Good Governance unit. Other key members include Oghene Momoh, Cheta Nwanze, Daniel Ikuonobe, Halima Ahmed, David Okonkwo, Obi Ajuga, Adefolusade Adebayo, and Peter Agadah. Additional members span a wide range of professionals and advocates such as Sadiq Gombe, Bilkisu Magoro, Salvation Alibor, Otive Igbuzor, Eunice Atuejide, Gbenga Ajayi, and Omano Edigheji, among others.

However, the move has drawn criticism from the federal government. Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, dismissed the shadow government as inappropriate within Nigeria’s presidential system.

“Nigeria is not a parliamentary democracy, and our legal framework does not accommodate the concept of a shadow government,” Idris said. “While opposition is essential to democracy, it must operate within the bounds of propriety. Our bicameral legislature already provides a platform for opposition voices to challenge and propose ideas in a structured and lawful way.”

The formation of this shadow cabinet marks a bold move in Nigeria’s political landscape, potentially reshaping how opposition politics is practiced in the country.