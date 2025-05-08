An American elected Pope Leo XIV

USAfricaLive.com: The Papal Conclave has elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new head of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.

A few minutes ago, today, Thursday May 8, 2025, in Vatican City, Italy, white smoke was released from the Sistine Chapel to confirm a new Pope.

The senior cardinal deacon, Dominique Mamberti, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to proclaim: “Habemus Papam,” or, “We have a pope.”

Cardinal Prevost then made his appearance on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to wave to the cheering crowds — as Pope Leo XIV. He is from the south side of Chicago, and he is 69-years old.