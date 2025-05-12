Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and latest challenges to Africa’s progress. By James Mbanugo

Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and latest challenges to Africa’s progress. By James Mbanugo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

James Mbanugo

I think that the docile Africans are the core reason foreign countries and institutions like the IMF exploit Africa to the point of misery and death.

Why do I take this position that Africans are holding themselves back.
I believe that when we learn to say NO to our exploiters, they will begin to leave us alone.

Right now, Africans do
not appear to know or understand the principle of group interests or strategic planning. Everyone seems to live for the day and for self-gratification only.

For a measly sum of money Africans turn against Africa’s interests and become stooges of foreign powers.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s government of Nigeria, reportedly, is groveling towards France offering Nigeria as an operating replacement against the evidently ideologically more progressive relatively new governments in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

It’s a shame that Nigeria that should be at the forefront of the fight for the emancipation of Africa from the domination of foreign powers is way behind the smaller countries in struggling for manhood and some respect.

Look at Ghana, about one-seventh of Nigeria. The president of Ghana is taking a cue from Burkina Faso.

Nigeria and several countries in the African continent seem to be dragging back the latest challenges against Africa’s progress.

  • James Ikemefuna Mbanugo, a Lawyer, Project Manager, and retired banker who represented the Old Anambra State on the Board of African Continental Bank (ACB), has recently joined as an Analyst at USAfricaLive.com. Mbanugo attended the University of London, Nigerian Law School and Villanova University (established in 1842).
