U.S. and China reach 90-day tariff truce amid renewed trade talks

In a significant step toward easing prolonged trade hostilities, the United States and China have agreed to a temporary reduction in tariffs, setting the stage for further negotiations aimed at stabilizing economic relations between the two global powers.

The accord was finalized after two days of high-level negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, representing the most substantial breakthrough since the imposition of punitive trade measures during the Trump administration.

As part of the deal, the U.S. will lower tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% by May 14. This includes levies associated with the trade of fentanyl-linked products. In a reciprocal move, China has committed to cutting its tariffs on American goods from 125% to 10%. These adjustments are designed to de-escalate economic tensions and give both nations room to pursue more comprehensive trade arrangements.

Diplomatic Shift and Market Reactions

The agreement reflects a broader shift in tone following earlier rounds of stalled discussions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer led the American delegation and described the talks as “productive” and “constructive.”

“We are in agreement that neither side wants to decouple,” Bessent stated.

He also noted that the dialogue included intensive discussions on fentanyl regulations and broader trade terms, potentially paving the way for purchasing commitments by Beijing.

Financial markets responded swiftly and positively. Stock indices in Asia and Europe rose, U.S. futures reached session highs, oil prices climbed, and the offshore yuan strengthened by 0.5% against the dollar, reflecting investor optimism about the easing of trade restrictions.

Broader Trade War Context

The recent thaw in relations follows years of heightened economic friction that began with former President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” policies, which imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods. China retaliated with equally high tariffs on American imports, leading to widespread disruptions in bilateral trade valued at over $660 billion annually.

Industries on both sides of the Pacific reported rising costs, logistical bottlenecks, and broader economic uncertainty, intensifying pressure on both governments to negotiate a more balanced trade environment. Greer reiterated Washington’s commitment to fairer trade dynamics during the discussions.

“Our Chinese counterparts clearly came to deal this week,” he noted, emphasizing Beijing’s readiness to explore long-term cooperation.

Historical Precedents and Lingering Uncertainties

Despite the optimism surrounding the temporary agreement, experts caution that deeper structural issues remain unresolved. Similar de-escalation efforts in 2018 did not yield lasting outcomes, with the trade war only cooling temporarily following the “Phase One” agreement in January 2020.

China struggled to fulfill its commitments under that deal, and the U.S. trade deficit expanded during the pandemic—setting the stage for renewed tensions and prompting the current round of negotiations.

While the market welcomed the current progress, analysts and policymakers remain vigilant, wary that this 90-day reprieve could merely delay another potential confrontation.

What to Watch

As both countries prepare for additional briefings this week, analysts are focused on several critical developments:

Potential trade concessions from China, particularly on fentanyl-related exports.

Whether former President Trump would consider extending or deepening the tariff rollbacks.

The establishment of a long-term regulatory framework that ensures predictable trade and investment flows.

Further discussions will proceed under a newly created “trade consultation mechanism,” raising hopes for more structured and consistent economic diplomacy in the months ahead.