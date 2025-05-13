Insecurity in Nigeria: 614,937 killed in 1 year; 2.2 million kidnapped, $1,438,040,707 paid in ransom

Insecurity in Nigeria: 614,937 killed in 1 year; 2.2 million kidnapped, $1,438,040,707 paid in ransom
Nigeria-election2023-Violence

Nigeria recorded more than 600,000 deaths from insecurity between May 2023 and April 2024, according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The report said no fewer than 614,937 people were killed nationwide as the banditry-ravaged northwest saw the highest figure with 206,030.

It was followed by the northeast with 188,992, while the least was recorded in the southwest at 15,693, according to the report. “The report is accurate, and it is from NBS. While I cannot speak specifically on the reasons for the high number, I can confirm that the data is accurate,” NBS spokesperson Sunday Ichedi confirmed to Anadolu on Thursday.

The NBS added that 2,235,954 Nigerians were kidnapped and a total of (N2,231,772,563,507 ($1,438,040,707.01) was paid in ransom.

Nigeria is facing multiple security challenges in different regions. While the country is battling a Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, banditry and kidnapping are high in the northwest. Agency, NBS, agencies, Anadolu and USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s Federal Republic of Insecurity. By Chido Nwangwu

 

 

ByUSAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
