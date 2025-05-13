Market dips as NGX-ASI holds N68tn; TANTALIZER, VFDGROUP lead trades

Nigerian Stock Market Dips 0.43% Amid Lower Trading Volume
The Nigerian equities market began the week on a bearish note, with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declining by 471.93 points to close at 108,261.47 on Monday, May 12, 2025. This represents a 0.43% drop from Friday’s close of 108,733.40, reflecting waning investor sentiment and reduced market activity.
Trading volume fell by 9.77% compared to the previous session, with investors exchanging 414.3 million shares—down from Friday’s total of 459.1 million shares. The market capitalization stood at ₦68.04 trillion across 16,664 transactions, a decline from ₦68.3 trillion on Friday, although it remains above the ₦66 trillion psychological threshold.
On the gainers’ chart, MULTIVERSE, SMURFIT, and MEYER each posted a 10.00% gain.
Conversely, the session saw notable losses, as ETRANZACT and JOHNHOLT led the laggards, dropping by 10.00% and 9.48%, respectively.
In terms of volume, TANTALIZER and VFDGROUP recorded the highest trading activity for the day, drawing significant interest from market participants.
Market Summary:
- Current ASI: 108,261.47
- Previous ASI: 108,733.40
- Day Change: -0.43%
- Year-to-Date Performance: +5.18%
- Volume Traded: 414.3 million shares
- Market Capitalization: ₦68.04 trillion
Top 5 Gainers:
- MULTIVERSE: +10.00% to ₦11.00
- SMURFIT: +10.00% to ₦0.55
- MEYER: +10.00% to ₦8.80
- BETAGLAS: +9.99% to ₦176.70
- HMCALL: +9.88% to ₦4.67
Top 5 Losers:
- ETRANZACT: -10.00% to ₦5.40
- JOHNHOLT: -9.48% to ₦5.25
- UNIONDICON: -9.47% to ₦7.65
- CILEASING: -8.31% to ₦3.86
- LINKASSURE: -8.06% to ₦1.14
Trading Volume Leaders:
- TANTALIZER: 49.1 million shares
- VFDGROUP: 48.8 million shares
- ACCESSCORP: 29.4 million shares
- ZENITHBANK: 24.3 million shares
- AIICO: 19.1 million shares
SWOOTs and FUGAZ Performance:
Among the Stocks Worth Over One Trillion (SWOOTs), the market leaned bearish:
- LAFARGE shed 4.88%
- MTNN dropped 2.07%
- FIDELITY BANK fell 2.00%
In the FUGAZ banking group:
- FIRSTHOLDCO rose by 0.97%
- UBA gained 0.14%
- ZENITHBANK dipped slightly by 0.20%
- GTCO edged down by 0.07%
- ACCESSCORP closed flat
Market Outlook:
Despite Monday’s pullback, the ASI remains poised near the 109,000 mark, with potential to test the 110,000 level. Sustained momentum—particularly from mid- and large-cap equities—could drive the index higher in subsequent trading sessions.