Naira struggles as dollar gains, despite oil output rise

The Nigerian naira faced renewed volatility in the unofficial market, trading around the ₦1,620.25/$ mark as dollar demand intensified and global currency dynamics shifted. The local currency’s pressure stemmed largely from increased demand among businesses and individuals seeking foreign exchange to fulfill import and consumption needs.

Amidst this turbulence, recent developments in Nigeria’s oil sector offer a glimmer of hope for naira stability. April marked the country’s highest crude oil production level in two months, signaling gradual recovery in the sector, though output still fell short of the target set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), average daily output rose to 1.486 million barrels in April, up from 1.401 million barrels per day in March.

Though the uptick provides modest relief for naira-backed investors, production remains below the OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

The federal government continues to advocate for the “naira-for-crude” initiative, an effort to use local currency in the sale of crude and refined petroleum products. This measure is intended to address forex shortfalls, bolster domestic refining, and strengthen Nigeria’s fuel security framework.

This initiative was evaluated during a follow-up technical subcommittee meeting in Abuja, chaired by Mr. Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister of the Economy. The government confirmed that all milestone steps from earlier discussions had been successfully met.

Global Currency Dynamics: Dollar Gains Momentum

The U.S. dollar surged on Monday after a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the United States and China led to a temporary reduction in tariffs, easing fears of a prolonged trade war.

As part of the agreement:

The dollar index—which measures the greenback against major currencies like the yen and euro—rose 1.5%. The dollar also gained 2.19% against the Japanese yen, touching 148.5, a peak last seen on April 3.

Despite this recent strength, the dollar remains down 2.2% from its April 2 level, when former President Trump’s tariff policy was first unveiled.

Investors are closely watching for the release of U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday and April retail sales data on Thursday. These indicators are expected to offer insight into the inflationary impact of trade tensions and may influence the next policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As economic sentiment improves, markets have recalibrated expectations for rate cuts by both the Fed and the European Central Bank. A 25-basis-point cut by the Fed is now forecast for September, rather than July.

In geopolitical developments, India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire after four days of armed conflict, while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed readiness for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin—their first potential engagement since early 2022.

